Tika Camaj Shows Off Amazing Figure In ‘Savage’ Halloween Costume

Albanian bombshell Tika Camaj teased plenty of her 576,000 Instagram followers on Thursday, November 5, when she shared some sexy new snapshots of herself in a Halloween costume.

The 31-year-old Victoria’s Secret model was photographed both indoors and outdoors on Miami Beach for the seven-slide series. She took center stage in each shot as she switched between a number of sultry poses.

In the first image, she stood with the front of her body facing the camera as she popped one hip out to showcase her curves. She pouted with her mouth slightly parted and stared directly into the camera’s lens, emitting a sultry vibe.

She posed from her back in the second photo, flaunting her booty as she rotated her head over her shoulder to again look at the camera. The bombshell held up a spear in the third photo and grabbed her locks in the fourth. The fifth and sixth images focused on her upper body. Meanwhile, the seventh displayed her entire figure from a distance.

Her long highlighted blond locks were styled in voluminous curls that cascaded down her back and over her shoulders. She sported perfectly manicured nails that featured a light pink polish.

Tika’s Halloween look comprised a skimpy, brown, suede bra that tied around her neck and back. The garment’s triangular cups drew the eye to her busty chest as they revealed a view of cleavage and a hint of sideboob. She paired the number with a scanty, matching miniskirt that only covered a portion of her booty.

She completed the look with suede brown boots. She also accessorized with a spear and a seashell necklace. Some green vines wrapped around her skirt and spear and hung off her hair.

In the caption, she revealed that she was photographed at the annual Hochstein Halloween Charity Ball. She also stated that model Cindy Prado provided the outfit and credited the images to photographer Ivan Brun.

The sizzling slideshow was quickly met with enthusiasm from social media users, garnering more than 3,600 likes since being uploaded less than one hour ago. More than 100 fans also showered the model with compliments in the comments section.

“So stunning, no words needed,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Omg Tika, you killed it this year,” a second fan chimed in.

“Need to know your routine to have this body lol,” gushed a third admirer.

“I wish I could be that beautiful,” a fourth individual asserted.

Tika is no stranger to showing off her enviable physique on Instagram. On October 30, she shared a post in which she rocked a tiny bikini while hanging out on a yacht.