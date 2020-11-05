Valerie Cossette Displays Some Serious Cleavage In New, Up-Close Selfie

Canadian model Valerie Cossette took to her Instagram page on Thursday, November 5, and wowed her legions of admirers with a racy photograph.

In the snapshot, Valerie rocked a pink bikini top, one which boasted thin straps and triangular cups attached to a thin string that ran across her chest. It boasted a plunging neckline which put her never-ending cleavage on full display.

The tiny garment struggled to contain her assets and showed off a glimpse of underboob. The hottie also flaunted her tattoos, inked on her arms and midriff.

Valerie loosely tied her raven-colored tresse, letting her long, silky locks cascade over her back and shoulder. She also let a few strands of hair fall over her forehead.

In terms of jewelry, she opted for a dainty chain pendant which rested at the base of her neck, drawing attention to her flawless décolletage.

The selfie was captured indoors, at a nondescript location. To pose, Valerie tilted her head to the right side. She gazed straight at the camera and puckered her lips to pull off a very seductive look.

Like her other snapshots, the latest share also became an instant hit, garnering close to 30,000 likes. In addition to that, many of Valerie’s fans flocked to the comments section and posted close to 670 messages in which they praised her pretty facial features as well as her sexy body.

“Wow, you have the most beautiful eyes I have ever seen,” one of her fans commented.

“You are one of the hottest women on Instagram. I can’t take my eyes off your beautiful faces and curves. Would you like to meet me?” chimed in another user.

“I don’t have words to describe your beauty. You are a true goddess. I also love your tattoos, they suit you so well!” a third admirer remarked.

“Gorgeous as always!! Hope you’re having a great day,” a fourth follower wrote, adding a rose and kiss emoji to the comment.

Others posted words and phrases like “love you, sweetheart,” “great pic,” and “so sexy,” to let Valerie know how much they adore her.

Aside from her regular admirers, many other models and influencers also liked and commented on the snapshot to show appreciation and support, including Vicky Aisha, Laurie Scherbak, and Lexis Heinberg.

Valerie regularly mesmerizes her 2.1 million followers with her skin-baring photographs. As The Inquisitr previously noted, on October 25, she shared a snap in which she rocked a blue-and-white printed bandeau bra that perfectly hugged her curves. The hottie teamed the top with equally skimpy panties to showcase lean thighs and legs.