Chloe Saxon Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Skintight Jumpsuit

On Thursday, November 5, British model Chloe Saxon made the workweek a little more exciting by sharing a series of stunning snaps with her 844,000 Instagram followers.

The photos showed the 34-year-old posing on a velvet chair next to a light gray curtain. She flaunted her fantastic figure in an off-the-shoulder long-sleeved gray jumpsuit from the clothing retailer Fashion Nova. The skintight garment accentuated her ample cleavage, slender waist, and curvaceous hips. Chloe finished off the look with a thin choker necklace and a pair of statement earrings.

For the casual photo shoot, the raven-haired beauty wore her hair down in loose curls and a deep middle part, giving her additional glamour. She also sported a dark red manicure.

In the first image, Chloe turned to the side and crossed her legs. She placed her hand on her knee and looked over her shoulder. She gave the photographer a sultry look with her mouth slightly open. She altered her position for the following photo by facing forward. She leaned back and tilted her head, as she looked off into the distance.

In the caption of the post, the social media sensation noted that her “jumpsuit” was versatile as it could “be dressed up or down.” She also advertised for Fashion Nova by tagging the company.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 5,000 likes. Quite a few of Chloe’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“[Y]ou look amazing very beautiful,” wrote one fan, adding a string of kissing face, heart-eye, red heart, and rose emoji to the end of the comment.

“You are beautiful princess,” added a different devotee, followed by numerous heart-eye, red heart, and fire emoji.

“You are a masterpiece darling!!!” remarked another admirer.

“[S]uch a voluptuous cutie,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photos and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

As fans are aware, Chloe is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles that leave little to the imagination.

For instance, she recently uploaded a tantalizing picture, which was taken with her smartphone, that showed her wearing a figure-hugging leather mini dress. That post has been liked over 18,000 times since it was shared.