Dasha Mart Sizzles In Strapless Bodysuit While She Spreads Her Legs & Flaunts Cleavage

Russian bombshell Dasha Mart turned up the heat with her latest Instagram share. The post saw her flaunting her fit physique while rocking a strapless black bodysuit with a pair of thigh-high, strappy boots while striking several sexy poses.

Dasha’s bodysuit featured a plunging neckline that put plenty of her cleavage on display. It also had high-cut legs that emphasized her long, lean pins.

The model’s open-toe boots were sexy as they featured silver studs and straps that crisscrossed around her legs. They also had stiletto heels that made her pins appears even longer than they were.

The update consisted of four snapshots, and they showed Dasha bathed in a deep orange hue that filled the room. She kept distractions to a minimum as she posed close to a blank wall.

In the first frame, Dasha showcased her flexibility. While keeping her right leg straight, she kicked it front of her while showing off her booty. She maintained the pose with her hands on the back of her hips while she gazed ahead.

Dasha got steamy in the second picture and posed with her legs spread apart while she squatted in front of the camera. With her hands on her knees, she closed her eyes with a pouty expression on hr face. The pose showed off her toned thighs and her hourglass shape.

The third photo in the series captured the model from a side view. She was on her back with her hips lifted off of the floor. With her arms on the floor, she lifted her left leg up toward her head while the toes on her right foot remained planted on the floor. She gazed at the camera with a sultry expression on her face. A tattoo on the side of her hip drew the eye to her lower body and curvy hips.

Dasha was on her tummy on the last slide. With bent knees, she arched her back and while she tilted her head back and rested on her forearms. The pose accentuated her booty, slim waistline and cleavage.

In the caption, Dasha asked her fans to pick their favorite pic.

Dozens of the model’s admirers took some time to tell her that they loved all of them.

“Wow all amazing shots! Super hot,” one follower chimed in.

“Amazingly beautiful,” a second Instagram user wrote, adding several rose emoji.

“Love all of them! So stunning,” a third comment read.

“Wow all of them are so awesome,” a fourth fan added with two red heart emoji.