‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Friday: Hope Reveals Her Insecurities About Liam To Steffy

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, November 6 reveal that Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will have a rare heart-to-heart. The two women, who were sister wives for many years, will have a real discussion about their situation, per SheKnows Soaps.

Hope’s Insecurity About Steffy & Kelly

Hope feels really guilty for even having these feelings about Liam Spencer’s (Scott Clifton) other family. She knew when she married him that he had an ex-wife and a daughter and that they would always be a part of his life. However, the reality of him juggling two families has been difficult.

The blonde will open up to her stepsister and let her know that she’s struggling with all the hours that he’s spending with Kelly Spencer (Colette and Avalon Gray). She knows that he needs to bond with his eldest daughter but she feels as if he sometimes neglects his family with her so that he can put Kelly first. She and Liam also share a little girl, Beth Spencer (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson), who also deserves her father’s time.

Hope loves Kelly very much and she wants the two girls to grow up as sisters. She will seek advice from Steffy about how they should navigate this new hurdle.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Steffy senses Hope may have a personal agenda when it comes to Finn. pic.twitter.com/X7q78qorYr — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) October 29, 2020

Steffy Reassures Hope

Steffy knows what it’s like to be put on the backburner. She waited around for Liam for years and watched her mother go through the same thing with their father. She will sympathize with Hope and reassure her that they can work through this together. Perhaps Kelly can spend more time at the cabin so that Liam won’t have to divvy up his time between the two houses.

The two women have come a long way since battling for the same man. They will work through their issues and come up with an equitable solution.

Of course, part of the reason that they are able to have this conversation is because of Dr. John Finnegan (Tanner Novlan). Hope knows that Steffy has a new man in her life and won’t see her insecurity as a reason to pounce on Liam. They agree that Finn has been good for Steffy. As seen in the above image, Hope previously indicated that she thinks that they’re a good match for each other. Steffy is clearly smitten with the young physician who has stood by her through her addiction struggles.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that while they bond, Liam will make a shocking discovery. He finds the Hope doll at Vincent Walker’s (Joe LoCicero) apartment and immediately realizes that Thomas is still obsessed with his wife.