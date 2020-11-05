Brit Manuela Looks Smoking Hot In Tight Red Pants With Sexy Front Zipper

Brit Manuela smoldered in the most recent update that was added to her Instagram feed. The November 5 post was comprised of five photos and one video that showed off her fit figure.

The first image in the series saw the model with her backside facing the camera. In the upload, a geotag indicated that she was in Los Angeles, California, where she had previously shared that she was “back home and loving it!” Brit posed in a backyard with a tall white fence and a few pieces of outdoor furniture. She showed off her bombshell body in a sexy set that did her nothing but favors.

On top, she wore a white crop top with no sleeves, and the cut of the garment showcased her trim shoulders and arms. The piece cut off midway down her back and showed some serious skin. Brit teamed the look with a pair of bright red pants that were tight on every inch of her figure. A tag in the post indicated that they were from Freddy USA. Each side had a pocket over her derriere, drawing further attention to her bodacious backside.

The next few images in the set treated fans to a view of Brit from her frontside while she was clad in the same sexy outfit. In one of the photos, Brit playfully tugged on the bottom of her top, exposing her taut tummy for fans to admire. The piece also had thick straps that were tight on her shoulders. To up the ante even further, it appeared as though Brit went braless for the photo op, leaving little to the imagination.

The model’s bottoms had a thick waistband that was worn over her navel, showcasing her hourglass curves. It had a zipper that ran down the middle of her crotch, drawing further attention to her shapely thighs. The lone video in the set captured the model swaying her hips back and forth as she faced her derriere toward the camera. Brit pulled her long, brunette tresses back in a high and flirty ponytail the trailed down her shoulders and back.

Within a matter of minutes, fans have been flooding the post with plenty of love. More than 10,000 social media users have already double-tapped the update, and 119 left comments for the star.

“Beauty queen and BODY GOALS,” one social media user exclaimed, adding a single peach emoji to the end of their comment.

“NEED THESE PANTS, OH MY GOD,” a second follower gushed.

“You’re so perfect beautiful. Hottest ever,” a third wrote with a string of flames.

“You look amazing brit wow. Love the pants,” one more added.