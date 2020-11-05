Holly Sonders Flaunts Killer Curves In Sheer Lace Body Stocking For Racy Instagram Share

Holly Sonders dropped the jaws of her Instagram followers when she shared a racy new upload of herself rocking a sheer, lace body stocking. That photo can be seen here.

The 33-year-old flaunted her killer curves in the see-through ensemble, which boasted long sleeves that clung to her toned arms and a scooped neckline that exposed her abundant cleavage.

The garment featured see-through material that allowed much of her skin to peek through. It also wrapped tightly around her slender waist and curvy hips while emphasizing her voluptuous booty. Her long, lean legs also grabbed the spotlight in the pic.

Holly opted to add a few extra elements to the edgy look by sporting a large, black sun hat on her head and heels with metal spike embellishments.

The former Fox Sports host rested her pert posterior on a white countertop in front of a light-colored backdrop as she crossed her legs and arched her back slightly. She placed both of her hands out and skimmed the top of the counter with her fingertips as the light illuminated her sun-kissed skin.

Her dark hair was styled in loose curls. The locks spilled over both of her shoulders and fell to her waist.

In the caption of the post, Holly asked her fans to tell her what kind of content they would like to see on her timeline.

Todd Warshaw / Getty Images

Holly’s followers immediately began to respond to the insanely hot post by clicking the like button more than 4,000 times within the first 45 minutes after it went live on the platform. Her admirers also rushed to the comments section to leave 200-plus remarks on the pic during that time.

“Videos of you playing top ranked golf courses with themed outfits,” one follower suggested.

“You dressed in Different eras,” another chimed in.

“Happy Thursday Holly! I would love to see more videos. Like day in the life videos,” a third user wrote.

“Anything you post we will all love 🙂 as long as your in it of course ;)” a fourth person commented.

Holly appears to have no qualms about showcasing her epic curves in her online snapshots. She’s become known for flaunting her hourglass physique in racy outfits.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Holly recently piqued the interest of her followers when she opted for a purple lace lingerie set and white thigh-high stockings as she soaked up some sun on a balcony in Las Vegas. To date, that upload has reeled in more than 9,300 likes and 230 comments.