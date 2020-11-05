‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Liam’s Shocking Discovery

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, November 6 reveal that Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) will make a shocking discovery. While on a mission to locate Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson), he finds something far more sinister than he could have ever imagined, SheKnows Soaps.

Finn Thinks That Thomas Is Obsessed

Dr. John Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) gives Liam some crucial information about the designer and his wife. While bickering with Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) about whether Thomas is a safe person for Kelly Spencer (Colette and Avalon Gray) to be around, Finn learns that Liam still doesn’t trust her brother. As seen in the below image, Steffy trusts her sibling’s word. Finn interrupts their conversation and lets him know that Thomas thinks that Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) still wants to be with him.

Liam is shocked and asks Finn for more details. As the physician fills the IT specialist in on his conversation with Steffy’s brother, he grows increasingly worried. He knows that Steffy’s sibling dangerous when he’s obsessed and goes to extremes to get what he wants. He decides that he needs to put a stop to Thomas before he spins out of control again.e

The Bold and the Beautiful daily spoilers state that Liam starts to hunt Thomas down. However, he can’t trace him anywhere.

Do you think Steffy should be worried about Thomas? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/03AVlJFWNk — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) October 29, 2020

Liam’s Shocking Discovery On The Bold and the Beautiful

The Spencer heir remembers that Thomas has a best friend called Vincent Walker (Joe LoCicero). Sometimes he crashes at Vinny’s place when he has nowhere to stay. Liam knows the location because he has been there before. B&B fans may remember that he and Steffy found Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) living there when she was homeless.

Liam makes his way to the apartment and busts through the door. What he sees will blow him away. The father-of-two finds a mannequin which is a replica of his wife, Hope. He will be stunned as he sees the doll that Thomas has been hiding.

Of course, Liam doesn’t even know about the Forrester Creations mannequin that was used in Europe. As far as he’s concerned, Thomas somehow got hold of a doll that looks just like his spouse. He realizes that his former brother-in-law is still obsessed with Hope. He rushes out to sound the alarm bells about the designer.

Liam may think that the designer is just sick but he actually suffers from a serious condition. Matthew Atkinson recently talked about his character’s mental wellbeing in an interview with TV Insider. As reported by The Inquisitr, Thomas suffers from paranoid schizophrenia and that’s why he’s having hallucinations about the talking mannequin.