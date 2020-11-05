Joy Corrigan Puts On Leggy Display In A White Swimsuit & Strappy Heels During ‘Epic Day’ In Miami

Joy Corrigan served up a sizzling swimwear look in the latest addition to her Instagram page on Wednesday. The model looked flawless as she flaunted her slender frame in a sexy one-piece during an “epic day” in Miami.

The 25-year-old shared a total of six photos in the November 4 update. A geotag indicated that they were taken at the 1 Hotel South Beach, which she noted in the caption was one of her “favorite spots to chill” while visiting the sunny Florida city.

The photos were taken in several spots around the luxurious hotel, with the first image capturing her strutting along a wooden walkway that was surrounded by rattan tables and chairs. She was also seen posing near an outdoor bar, and posed near an outdoor bar, and even climbed on top of a table for a few of the sultry shots.

Being at a beachfront resort, Joy was naturally clad in swimwear for the photo op. She rocked a gorgeous white one-piece for the day that popped against her deep tan, which a tag on the first photo credited to Shirley Pair tanning salon in Miami. The top half of the garment was made of a textured material and showed off her toned arms and shoulders thanks to its strapless style. It had a set of cutouts along its bodice and a low-cut neckline that offered a peek at the model’s ample cleavage, giving the photo shoot a seductive vibe.

The bottom half of Joy’s swimwear was made of a satiny material that clung tightly to her midsection, highlighting her flat tummy and trim waist. It boasted a daringly high-cut that allowed her to show off her long, lean legs in their entirety, as well as a cheeky design that exposed her pert derriere. She sported a pair of strappy black sandals that aided in elongating her leggy display, while a chain bracelet and statement Chanel earrings gave her look the perfect hint of bling.

Fans were thrilled by the multi-slide update, and were hardly shy about showing the model some love for her jaw-dropping display. The post has amassed more than 8,600 likes so far, as well as dozens of compliments in the comments section.

“So beautiful inside and out!” one person wrote.

“Love that suit on you!” praised another fan.

“You are absolutely stunning,” a third follower gushed.

“Perfect in every shot,” added a fourth admirer.

Joy previously shared another glimpse at her vacation in Miami. Last week, she shared a short video clip that captured her sprawling out in the sand in a sexy white two-piece. Fans went wild for that post as well, awarding it more than 5,300 likes to date.