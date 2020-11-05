‘Baywatch’ Star Donna D’Errico, 52, Teases Fans In A Strapless Red Dress

Baywatch actress Donna D’Errico shared another age-defying Instagram post on Thursday afternoon. She teased her fans with some news as she wore a form-fitting dress that clung to her gorgeous curves.

Donna, 52, posed in an array of positions for the video update. Her red strapless dress fit snugly around her ample bust as it showed off her muscled arms and shoulders.

The garment was tight around her tiny waist while showing off the curve of her hips and her round booty. The skirt fell just below her knees and gave fans a small peek at her lean legs.

Donna jazzed up the already sexy look with a pair of nude heels. She also included a ring on her finger and a bracelet on her wrist as she looked to complement her style with the jewelry.

The actress stood in a large green room, which she revealed boasted over 130 cameras. She had her back straight and her shoulders back as she appeared to be taking direction about what to do in front of the lens. She was later seen walking off set and waving to the camera with a smile on her face.

In the caption of the post Donna promised to give details about the project in the near future. She also gushed over how tall she appeared in the video, and geotagged her location as Los Angeles, California.

She wore her long, blond hair parted in the center. The locks were styled in sleek, straight strands that hung down her back.

Donna’s 274,000-plus followers didn’t hesitate to show some love to her latest post. Her fans watched the video over 6,400 times within the first 40 minutes after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also took to the comments section to leave over 70 messages about the clip during that time.

“You look amazing, and better yet happy!! Glad you’re out working!” one follower declared.

“Looking very beautiful in the red,” another wrote.

“You are an amazing woman Donna,” a third comment read.

“I suspected red is your color…I certainly thought that, going back to your Baywatch days. You ‘rocked’ that one piece bathing suit, and I’m sure you’d rock that same swim suit today,” a fourth user gushed.

The former Playboy playmate never seems to disappoint her loyal followers when she posts a new update, as she is usually showing off her incredibly fit body in her pics.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Donna recently dropped jaws as she posed in a black lingerie set for a stunning Halloween-themed photo. To date, that upload has racked up more than 8,500 likes and over 250 comments.