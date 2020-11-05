Vanessa Hudgens Sizzles Wearing A Colorful String Bikini In Throwback Vacation Pic

Vanessa Hudgens is ready for a vacation.

Vanessa Hudgens is in vacation mode and that means she is wowing her 39,5 million Instagram followers with amazing photos. However, these were taken earlier in the year, but she wanted to get in the mood anyway. Just a few days after sharing a month’s worth of Halloween snaps, the High School Musical star took to the social media platform to show off her fit physique in a barely-there bikini.

The 31-year-old actress stunned while enjoying some fun in the sun and water, as seen in the four sexy slides that she shared on Thursday. Vanessa was in a different pose in each one, but she flaunted her petite bod and exposed plenty of skin in her skimpy swimwear a few months ago. The triangular-shaped cups featured a pattern of red stripes and pink roses that brought her assets to full attention. The top portion was held on by thick twin straps that were wrapped around her neck and a single one across her back. The garment barely covered her full bosom. There were also decorative strings twisted over and around her chest and slim midsection that appeared to be a part of her suit.

The matching bottom half was also triangular in shape. The tiny piece of fabric was attached to a thick string that was tied and hung down over the top of her killer hips. The first two Instagram snaps had Vanessa slightly pulling at the strings as she stood thigh-deep in the crystal blue ocean water. Her toned legs were front and center as she stood with them crossed in the sultry snapshots.

Vanessa wore plenty of accessories including a slew of rings on her fingers, a cross necklace, and long chunky earrings next to a sparkling pair of studs in her ears. The former Disney Channel star also sported a pair of thick black sunglasses to protect her eyes. She kept her long dark tresses out of her face by piling them up into a tight knot and seemingly held together with hair sticks.

In the third pic, Vanessa showed off the back side of the tiny bikini where her pert derriere was flaunted. The final photo had her laughing with a small boy as they had fun splashing in the water. Her fans were thrilled by the four shots and took to the comments to let her know how awesome she looked.

“You are so hot. Omg,” said an excited fan.

“Mmmmm gorgeous,” another person remarked.

“Perfection!!” a third admirer simply said.

Vanessa loves Halloween and one of her latest Instagram shares had her lip-synching to a song wearing a black skin-tight dress and funky striped socks. She had a blast singing along as she celebrated the spooky holiday.