Natalia Garibotto Flaunts Insane Curves In Skimpy Tinker Bell Costume

Brazilian bombshell Natalia Garibotto tantalized thousands of her 2.2 million Instagram followers on Thursday, November 5, when she shared some revealing new snapshots from Halloween.

The 26-year-old internet sensation was captured indoors for a three-photo slideshow as she stood in a hallway. Natalia positioned herself in the center of each frame and struck a number of sexy poses that showed off her insane figure from different angles.

The social media bombshell wore a Tinker Bell costume that consisted of a minuscule, shimmering green dress and a matching set of fairy wings. The garment featured a plunging neckline that gave way to a massive view of cleavage. The number’s formfitting body showcased her hips while its scantily cut design displayed her bodacious backside.

In the first photo, the model posed facing the camera as she tugged on the dress’ straps and leaned forward to showcase her voluptuous chest. Her eyes were turned away from the camera’s lens while she wore a pout on her face.

She stood up straight in the second snapshot, showing off more of her figure. She again grabbed her dress and looked away from the camera. The third image displayed the model from the back as she grabbed her booty with both hands. She rotated her head over her left shoulder to share a strong glance with the camera.

Her long, highlighted, brunette-and-blond hair was pulled back into a sophisticated bun, with some side bangs falling over the right side of her face. She sported vibrant orange polished nails. She accessorized with two necklaces, a bracelet, a ring, a watch, and a pair of stud earrings.

In the post’s caption, she asked followers which photo they liked the most.

The eye-catching photo set quickly received a great deal of support from social media users, amassing more than 36,000 likes within just one hour after it went live. Hundreds of fans took to the comments section to overwhelm Natalia with compliments on her figure, her looks, and her costume choice.

“Omg little fairy cutie bb,” one Instagram user wrote.

“ALL OF THEM! But my favorite is number 3! Lord you’re so gorgeous, a masterpiece,” a second fan chimed in, following their kind words with a heart-eye emoji.

“In all the photos you’re so beautiful and sexy lady,” gushed a third admirer.

“You are the hottest girl in the world,” a fourth individual joked.

Natalia shared another sizzling Halloween look with Instagram on October 31. In that post, she rocked a Sailor Moon costume that reimagined the popular cartoon in an adult light.