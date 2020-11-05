Amanda Franca Dresses Up As Sexy Lifeguard In Red Swimsuit With Risque Cutouts & A Bonnet

Amanda Franca sent temperatures soaring on Instagram as she put her banging bikini-ready body in a lifeguard costume. The Brazilian model looked smoking hot in the photo op as she pretended that she was in the business of saving lives.

The blonde bombshell took to social media on Thursday, November 5, to show off her latest find. According to Google Translate, she laughed and said that you could find all kinds of costumes at the store.

The garment in question was a red one-piece swimsuit with a deeply-scooped neckline. Emblazoned across the front were the words “Salva-Vidas”, which according to the translator, means “saving lives. She flaunted her ample cleavage in the swimwear that was held up by two thin spaghetti straps that clung to her shoulders.

At the sides of the bathing suit, were two identical cutouts that spanned from just below her bust to her hips. Her hourglass figure and waspish waist were put on display, thanks to the risqué detail.

The swimsuit had two strings that tied at her hips. Amanda’s legs were toned and shapely, and revealed a tan line just below the seam of the bathing suit.

Amanda completed the look with all the vintage accessories that added a whimsical touch to the outfit. She wore crimson cuffs with white buttons on her arms and rocked the matching bonnet that had a cross printed on it.

The glamor model added her own personality to the ensemble with a shiny gold bracelet and hoop earrings. She let her golden tresses fall down her neck, shoulders and side, enveloping her scintillating curves.

Amanda posed indoors for the shot. She put one leg slightly ahead of the other and her left hand at the waist. The influencer placed the other above her eyebrows as if peering into the distance. According to the translator, Amanda joked that she wanted to see if someone was drowning out there. She pierced the lens with her smoldering gaze as she played pretend.

The social media star’s fans loved the offering and inundated her with over 6,000 likes in the two hours since she posted it. Most of the comments were in Portuguese and Spanish, with a slew of heart, flame, and flower emoji thrown into the mix.

“Gorgeous!” one fan raved.

“I like your beautiful picture,” another gushed.

A third Instagram user played along.

“Save me too,” they teased and added heart-eyed emoji to their words.

Amanda often posts sexy pics on her social media feed. The Inquisitr reported about a racy pink leotard that she recently rocked. The top had a plunging neckline that showcased her magnificent cleavage.