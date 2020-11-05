Mandy Rose Sizzles In Bra, Panties & Knee Socks: ‘What’s For Breakfast?’

WWE star Mandy Rose helped her Instagram fans wake up on Thursday morning with a sexy new shot of herself as she contemplated what to have for breakfast.

In the gorgeous black and white image, Mandy stood in front of an open refrigerator next to a partial wall that looked into the next room. She held onto the door, showcasing her light-colored manicure and her fit shoulders. The wrestler had one leg casually bent with her other one straight. She wore a heathered tank style bra with a racerback that featured a band around her ribcage imprinted with the brand, Calvin Klein. She wore matching thong-style panties with the same branding around the waistband. They dipped low in the front and rose high over her hip, showing off her chiseled abs, nipped-in waist, shapely legs, and pert backside. She finished the look with over-the-knee socks that contrasted with her darker legs.

Mandy wore her platinum blond hair straight, and its layered lengths fell to just below her shoulders. Her pose revealed her strong jawline, full lips, and straight nose in profile.

South Florida photographer Ryan Loco received the photography credit, and Mandy created a cheeky caption for the sexy shot. Her followers appeared to appreciate the photo, with more than 121,000 hitting the “like” button, and at least 1,600 also took the time to leave a positive comment for the WWE star. Several chose to use the flame to express themselves.

“Squats, obvious. You put the time in, and you get the results! Beautiful, Mandy! I can’t believe your not a WWE world champion,” gushed one devotee who included a flexed bicep and blushing emoji.

“I don’t care what is for breakfast if you’re wearing that. You look amazing. I love it,” a second fan enthused, adding several red hearts and high five emoji.

“DUDE! I wear onesies for breakfast! Look at you all smoking hot in the morning! You are goals. Jealous,” exclaimed a third fan who added several heart-kiss smilies.

“I’ll make ya anything you want, dear. Love only love, looking hot and awesome as always. I’m almost speechless,” a fourth Instagram user replied using flames, 100 percent, red heart-eye, and blushing emoji to complete the thought.

Mandy regularly keeps her followers engaged by sharing pictures of herself in connection with her wresting and modeling various skimpy outfits and swimwear. The Inquisitr previously reported that she showed off her fit physique in lilac workout clothes on Halloween, grabbing lots of attention.