Luciana Del Mar Gets Seductive In See-Through Top & Black Bikini Bottoms

Luciana Del Mar went full bombshell as she opted for a see-through top and a pair of bikini bottoms for her most recent Instagram upload on Wednesday night.

Luciana looked like a total smokeshow as she posed in a sheer black shirt that fell off of her shoulders. The top featured a floral pattern and left little to the imagination as it showed off her bare chest underneath and exposed her underboob.

She added a pair of string bikini bottoms that tied over her curvaceous hips and fit snugly on her slim waist. The garment accentuated her round booty and muscular thighs while also giving fans a peek at her taut tummy and rock-hard abs. The scanty look was accessorized with a silver bracelet around her wrist.

Luciana sat on a white couch for the shot. She placed one hand behind her for balance as the other covered her chest. She arched her back and bent her knees to work her body into a seductive pose as she threw her head back. She closed her eyes and had her lips parted as well.

In the background, sunlight streamed through a large window. Luciana also revealed that the photo was taken in Los Angeles, California.

In the caption of the post, the model asked her fans to give her all of their love. Her long, dark hair was styled in loose waves. The locks fell behind her head and brushed against the couch in shiny strands.

Luciana’s 955,000-plus followers seemed to fall in love with the post and showed their approval by clicking the like button more than 15,000 times within the first 12 hours after it was published to her account. Her supporters also flocked to the comments section to leave over 360 remarks about the pic during that time.

“You have all my love and it’s real,” one follower wrote.

“Such a stunning shot wow. You are looking hot af babe,” declared another.

“Give you my heart and soul for you,” a third user gushed.

“You’re the sexiest and most stunning woman ever. Always my favorite,” a fourth person commented.

The model is no stranger to showcasing her curvy physique in her online uploads. She’s often seen sporting sexy outfits that highlight her figure.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, just last month Luciana looked stunning as she opted for a white bikini with a black polka-dot pattern as she lounged on the beach in Cancun. That post was also a hit among her admirers. It has raked in more than 18,000 likes and over 480 comments thus far.