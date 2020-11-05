Morgan Ketzner Flaunts Svelte Figure On The Beach In A Colorful Bikini & Shares Important Reminder With Fans

Morgan shared a positive message in her Instagram post.

Amid waiting for the results of the 2020 presidential election, Morgan Ketzner took the time to share an important reminder with her 587,000 Instagram followers. The model encouraged everybody to “be kind to one another” in a new post on Wednesday that was accompanied by a sizzling new bikini snap that added some serious heat to her page.

The image was taken in Cancun, Quintana Roo, Mexico, per the geotag, where Morgan was seen enjoying the day on a beautiful beach. She sat in the soft white sand directly in front of the camera, stretching her bronzed legs out to the side as she gazed back at the lens with a sultry stare. A stunning view of blue sky and calm water could be seen in the background of the snap, but it was Morgan herself that truly captivated her audience as she showed off her svelte figure in a skimpy swimsuit.

The blond bombshell looked absolutely flawless in her colorful two-piece from Oneone Swimwear. It included a white triangle-style top with neon pink shoulder straps that popped against her allover tan. An eyeful of cleavage could be seen thanks to the garment’s plunging neckline, giving the snap a seductive vibe. It also had a bright blue band that wrapped tightly around her rib cage, further emphasizing her slender frame.

Morgan’s bikini bottoms made for quite a sight as well. The swimwear covered up only what was necessary of her lower half, offering her audience the perfect view of her toned thighs and killer curves. It had v-shaped blue waistband that was pulled high up on her hips, accentuating her trim waist while also drawing eyes toward her flat tummy and abs.

Fans were thrilled by the skin-baring new addition to Morgan’s feed, awarding it more than 23,000 likes within less than 24 hours of going live. Hundreds flooded the comments section with compliments for the model as well, while others double-downed on the message shared in the caption.

“Beautiful. Be kind. Be safe. Spread love, not germs and hate,” one person wrote.

“Sensational. Kindness is what we need,” remarked another fan.

“Morgan you are absolutely gorgeous,” a third follower praised.

“I’m looking and just can’t seem to find any flaws,” added a fourth admirer.

Morgan has been flooding her feed with sizzling bikini looks lately. She recently flaunted her ample assets in a tiny teal two-piece, which she layered a flannel on top of to give the ensemble a fall vibe. Fans were thrilled by that post as well, awarding it over 24,000 likes to date.