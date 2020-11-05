Niece Waidhofer Showcases Her Pert Derrière In Strappy Lingerie That Leaves Little To The Imagination

Model Niece Waidhofer knows how to grab the attention of her 2.3 million Instagram followers — and most of the time that involves showing off plenty of skin. On Thursday, she took to the photo-sharing site to show off her incredible derrière in a strappy set of lingerie that left little to the imagination.

As it is with so many of Niece’s outfits, there was little to her skimpy ensemble. It consisted of a black bra and matching panties. The undies were a cheeky thong with a scalloped lace edge, adding a bit of sex appeal.

Niece also sported a matching garter belt with a waist that sat high on her waist. The straps attached to sheer stockings that came up to the top of her thighs. The straps on the back featured silver ring details and small bows.

The popular influencer wore her long, dark hair down and parted on the side. It cascaded down back and the curled ends skimming the top of her cheeks, calling attention to her butt.

For the sultry snap, Niece posed in a bedroom. She faced a wall that was next to a bed dressed in white linens.

The camera captured the model from a side angle, giving her fans a nice view of her fabulous curves. The model arched her back and posed with one leg slightly forward, emphasizing her booty as well as her toned thighs. With her hands on the wall in front of her, she turned to look over her shoulder and give the camera a sultry look with her hips slightly parted. The pose highlighted her sexy lower back and her trim waistline while also showing a bit of her voluptuous bustline.

Dozens of her adoring admirers gave the update some love.

“Oh wow you’re looking so hot and gorgeous as always Bootylicious babe,” one follower wrote.

“Somehow I feel calm in the presence on this woman’s booty,” joked a second Instagram user.

“That booty is on point! Hopefully you’re having a great day!” a third fan chimed in.

“Thank you for sharing your thoughts and sense of humor with us. And your totally amazing everything,” a fourth admirer commented.

Niece recently showed off the front of her fabulous figure in a sultry update that saw her sporting a barely there lace bra. She also wore a denim shirt loosely around her shoulders and pair of unzipped black jeans. She arched her back and gave her online audience a nice look at her flat abs and ample chest.