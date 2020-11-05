Kylie Minogue, 52, Flashes Serious Skin In Revealing Dress While Promoting Her New Album ‘Disco’

International sensation Kylie Minogue is celebrating the release of her newest studio album, Disco. The 52-year-old has been promoting her newest project on Instagram, and her recent social media share has her 2.1 million followers buzzing. In the new post, Kylie sprawled out on the floor while sporting a revealing blue dress, which flashed a whole lot of skin.

In addition to her entire back being exposed, Kylie showed off her impressive toned leg. While she looked down keeping her face away from the camera, her left arm and shoulder were also revealed with a bit of a shine. Kylie wore her blond locks down and messy, with her bangs being swept to either side of her face. She wore shiny hoop earrings that matched her super sparkly silver high heels.

Kylie was on the set of her upcoming concert live stream location when the photo was snapped. Large blue neon lights were on either side of the singer, giving the image a sexy glow.

Fans can buy tickets to Infinite Disco now, which takes place online on November 7. She will be performing “Say Something” from her new album, which appears to have a ’70s theme behind it.

Kylie’s fans loved the new photo and showed their love of the Australian and the new project in the comments section.

“This is one of your best albums Kylie! Omfg ‘supernova’ is sensational!!! Stayed up till 1am melb time to listen over and over!!!” a fellow Aussie wrote.

“SUCH A GOOD ALBUM!” a second added.

“So ready to dance all weekend long and put all this election mess behind me! Thank you, Kylie!!” an American fan wrote.

Many in the comments section were overjoyed to have Disco released everywhere tonight, as it has only been available in select areas of the world.

“I’m counting down the hours,” an anxious fan noted.

In just two hours, Kylie’s post had brought in well over 20,000 likes and hundreds of comments. Also riddled below the photo was a plethora of emoji as fans used the microphone, music note, and dancing woman to show their excitement for Disco.

With the release of the record, the singer has been celebrating some of her greatest works from her discography. In October, she celebrated the 19th anniversary of Fever and the smash hit “Can’t Get You Out of My Head.” Later in the month, she hyped her followers up even further for Disco by rocking a sexy black ensemble.