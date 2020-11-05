U.S. Unemployment Claims Rise As Economy Struggles

The United States' economy continues to battle the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

The number of state unemployment benefits’ claims rose by 738,000 last week, the Labor Department reported on Thursday.

According to The New York Times, nearly 740,000 workers filed for unemployment benefits last week, a figure that remained barely unchanged from the previous week. The United States’ economy has struggled to cope with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, which has left thousands out of a job.

Under the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, which aims at providing financial help to freelancers, part-time workers, and others who are not usually eligible for jobless aid, another 363,000 new claims were filed last week.

“More than a half year after the pandemic-caused downturn began, we remain in a very stressful time for the U.S. economy,” said senior economic analyst for Bankrate.com, Mark Hamrick.

While new state claims, which were a total of 751,000 on a seasonally-adjusted basis, were much lower than at the beginning of the pandemic, the figures were still extremely high in a historical context. Other factors are also affecting the American economy currently, including the fact that a new federal aid package is still to be agreed on by the Senate. However, with the election results dragging on for much of the week, it will still take some time for the stimulus package to be announced.

According to CNBC, the Senate’s Majority Leader, Mitch McConnell, said on Wednesday that his top priority is to pass a new financial stimulus bill before the end of the year. He said that this subject will be dealt with the utmost urgency once the chamber reconvenes next week, and that state and local aid could also be included in the upcoming bill – a request that Democrats have been putting forward as well.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

The Labor Department’s latest comprehensive report on employment in the country pointed to a slow increase in job creation. However, financial experts are still worried that the outcome of the 2020 presidential elections may affect economic growth heading into 2021, as well as the labor market.

“The prospects of a fiscal stimulus over the next few weeks are still quite uncertain, and the possibility of even a stronger economy under a Democratic sweep is now highly unlikely,” said chief U.S. economist for Oxford Economics, Gregory Daco.

According to the NYT, many workers have already exhausted their state unemployment insurance. In the week that ended on October 17, 21.5 million citizens were receiving any type of benefit. Further lockdown restrictions may need to be imposed as the U.S. reached a daily new record of Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, according to a previous Inquisitr report, which can put on more strain in the economy.