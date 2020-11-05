Carrie Ann Inaba Gets Handsy With Bruno Tonioli Backstage On ‘Dancing With The Stars’

Carrie Ann Inaba got handsy with fellow judge Bruno Tonioli backstage on the set of Dancing with the Stars. She posted a cheeky photo as a way to celebrate their 15-year friendship. Along with Len Goodman, the duo have judged over 100 celebrities as they attempted to learn difficult ballroom techniques to try and win a coveted mirrorball trophy. This year Carrie Ann and Bruno are paired with six-time mirrorball winner Derek Hough, who is taking Len’s place this season due to coronavirus travel restrictions.

In the snap, Carrie Ann was seen backstage prior to the Monday, November 2 taping of the series.

Her hair was fashioned into an ultra-long, high ponytail that fell all the way down her back. She wore a matching jacket and pants set. The black-and-white small checked pattern was chic and flattering. The trousers were fitted at the waist and ended in a slight flare at the bottom of her ankles.

For accessories, Carrie Ann added lots of large, silver necklaces and coordinating earrings. She stood with a life-size cutout of her fellow judge. Her left hand was lying atop the cardboard figure’s shoulder, pulling it close to her. Her right had an open palm and was placed over his groin area.

Behind Carrie Ann, the real Bruno walked down the steps of his trailer. The white vehicle had a blue stripe down its center and a paper taped to its side that indicated it was for use on the set of the ABC reality competition series.

Bruno wore a floral-print shirt that was opened almost to his waist. He appeared to have spray-tanned his skin as it was a deep golden color. On his neck, Bruno wore a long, gold chain. His salt-and-pepper hair was cut short to his scalp. He paired that with gray pants and coordinating shoes with a black belt on his waist.

He pointed at the cutout and noted what Carrie Ann was doing.

She claimed in the photograph’s caption that she was so grateful for the many close relationships she has made throughout the show’s history and claimed that the judges love to have fun together.

Fans found the snap hilarious.

“Does your boyfriend know about you and Bruno,” joked one fan.

“Look at Bruno sneaking up behind you,” wrote a second follower.

“LOL that is amazing, so funny, your relationship is awesome,” exclaimed a third Instagram user of the fun photo.

“LOVE you with that high pony! Well.. just love you,” remarked a fourth follower.