Lindsay Brewer Flashes Booty Wearing Daisy Dukes In Beverly Hills

Lindsay Brewer went for a girl next door look in her latest Instagram update on Wednesday night. The race car driver thrilled her 1.3 million followers as she shared two new photos of her sporting a casual, yet sexy look in Beverly Hills.

The snaps featured Lindsay wearing a tan crop top with daring cutout in the front to flaunt her ample cleavage. The shirt boasted long sleeves and a turtleneck top as it clung to her chest and arms.

She added a pair of light-colored Daisy Dukes as well. The denim shorts wrapped snugly around her petite waist and curvy hips while showing off her curvy booty in the process.

Lindsay put on a cheeky display while showcasing her muscular thighs. Her flat tummy and killer abs were also spotted in the pics. She accessorized her laid back style with a chunky watch on her wrist.

In the first photo, she stood with her pert posterior towards the camera. She arched her back and pushed her chest out while placing her hands in front of her and looking over her shoulder with a bright smile on her face.

The second shot featured Lindsay with one arm wrapped around her midsection and her hip pushed to the side as she wore a sassy expression on her face.

In the background of the shots, a bright blue sky and tons of green foliage could be seen. The model gushed over her hair, which she claimed looked like “magic” in the caption of the post.

She wore her long, blond hair parted in the center. The locks were styled into cascaded curls that bounced down her back and spilled over her shoulders.

Lindsay’s followers made quick work of showing their support for the post. The snaps garnered more than 10,000 likes within the first 10 hours after it was uploaded to her feed. Her admirers also hurried to leave over 500 comments during that time.

“Ultimate eye candy,” one follower said.

“There is just no one prettier! Wow!” remarked another.

“Really Beautiful and charming!” a third comment read.

“You look magical all the time,” a fourth user wrote.

The model always seems to look at home in front of the camera. Whether she’s posing at the beach, with her friends, or hanging by the pool, her fans can’t get enough of her stunning snapshots.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lindsay recently delighted her followers when she opted for a teeny pink string bikini while soaking up some sun in Malibu. To date, that post has pulled in more than 84,000 likes and over 870 comments.