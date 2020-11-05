Jimmy Kimmel Shocked At Trump Voter Turnout In 2020 Elections

The late night host is a vocal critic of the president.

Jimmy Kimmel expressed shock at the idea that more than 68 million people voted for President Donald Trump in the 2020 elections.

While ballots are still being counted, it is already known that this year’s United States presidential election saw a record voter turnout, with at least 140 million people casting their votes all across the country. Tuesday’s voter turnout was the highest in more than a century.

Former Vice President Joe Biden has already made history by receiving the highest number of votes in U.S. history, with over 71 million people voting for him. Meanwhile, Trump has garnered nearly 69 million votes, overtaking the 63 million ballots cast for him four years ago. The current number makes him the Republican candidate with the most number of votes under his belt.

On Wednesday night, the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host expressed dismay at the idea that more people voted for Trump than in 2016, according to Vanity Fair.

“I have to say, I am very happy and relieved that it looks like we’re finally sending this monster back to Mar-A-Lago. But I’m also shocked that it was this close,” Kimmel said.

The outcome of the presidential election is still to be announced as many key swing states continue to count their votes, including Nevada, Arizona, Georgia and Pennsylvania. Regardless of how the vote swings in either of the remaining states, the victorious candidate will win by razor thin margins, as the races have been extremely close.

Kimmel claimed that the small leads for Biden are what left him the most confused, as he could not imagine that “close to half of American voters saw what this man has done to this country over the last four years” and still voted for Trump. He then went on to name a slew of scandals in which the president was involved in the past few years, which he considered enough to kick him out of power.

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

Such controversies, Kimmel said, included cozying up to both Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un, alienating America from its allies, putting “children in cages,” villainizing the press, keeping his tax returns under blankets, tear-gassing peaceful protestors and pardoning “his criminal buddies.”

“He extorted Ukraine. He misled us about COVID. He dismantled the Pandemic Response Team. He dismantled healthcare. He called neo-Nazis ‘very fine people,'” the TV presenter continued, adding that Trump “lied” his way through the presidency.

“What more did Donald Trump have to do to show us that he’s insane? And not fit to lead this country?” he asked.

“He is a liar and a cheat who wants them to stop counting thousands of legitimate votes—and almost half us are apparently okay with that,” Kimmel said, referring to the president’s claims that there has been fraudulent activity in the vote counting process, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

On Thursday, November 5, Donald Trump tweeted “STOP THE COUNT!”, a sentiment that has caused many of his supporters to protest outside voting facilities all over the country, demanding the ballot counting to stop.