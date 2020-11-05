Kelly Ripa Celebrates 30 Years At Disney With Mickey Mouse-Themed Cake On The ‘Live’ Set

Kelly Ripa celebrated 30 years at Disney with a Mickey Mouse-themed cake alongside Ryan Seacrest on the set of their morning talk show. The twosome raised a glass of champagne to her success for a photo sequence of five snaps where she celebrated along with some of her pals on the set of Live with Kelly and Ryan.

The first snap showed the hosts of Live as each held up a glass of the bubbly drink in long-stemmed glasses.

Ryan stood to the left in the photograph. He wore a black suit and a T-shirt underneath. His hair was curly and fashioned into soft waves at the top of his head. He sported a full beard and mustache in the snap.

Kelly looked lovely. She wore a black-and-white dress with a wide, black belt at her waist. Her blond hair was worn loosely, falling over her shoulders.

Between the hosting duo was a large cake in the shape of Mickey Mouse ears. The design on the front was a large red circular pattern bordered with white trim, and “Happy 30th Anniversary Kelly” was written on top.

On the sides of the confection were yellow and white roses. It was elevated atop a platform studded with iridescent candy beads.

The hosts were posed in front of a screen that displayed photos and highlights of Kelly’s career with the company, which began in 1990 when she was cast on the daytime soap opera All My Children in the role of Hayley Vaughn. To honor that part of her career, some of her former AMC co-stars appeared on the show as well, including Finola Hughes (ex-Alex/Anna), Eva La Rue (ex-Maria), Susan Lucci (ex-Erica), Cameron Mathison (ex-Ryan), Dondré T. Whitfield (ex-Terrence) and Walt Willey (ex-Jackson).

Perhaps four of the biggest and most important people in her history with Disney were her husband Mark Consuelos and their three children: Michael, Lola, and Joaquin. Kelly and Mark met while co-starring on the soap, and Kelly gave birth to all three of her kids as the host of Live.

Subsequent photos showed Kelly with the show’s longtime producer Michael Gelman and the cake’s creator Luke Vincentini.

Fans added their own congratulations in the comments section of the share.

“Happy Anniversary Kelly so glad you are in it for the long haul!!” penned one follower.

“Congratulations Kelly! You deserve this sooo much! Much love always,” claimed a second fan.

“You are so deserving of this recognition! So many beautiful words of sentiment expressed by your friends. Congratulations on 30,” wrote a third Instagram user.

“Thank you for making us laugh in these hard times,” remarked a fourth follower.