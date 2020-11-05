Kris Jenner Hints At A Possible Appearance On The Cast Of ‘Dancing With The Stars’ In The Future

Kris Jenner recently hinted that she would be interested in joining the cast of Dancing with the Stars in the near future, according to a report from Entertainment Tonight. The 65-year-old was featured on a podcast hosted by one of the show’s current dance professionals, Cheryl Burke, and her celebrity partner and former Backstreet Boys member AJ McLean.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star may be interested in participating in the competition after watching two of her children — Kim and Rob — showcase their dancing skills in past seasons of DWTS.

Kim appeared on Season 7 and was partnered with Mark Ballas. The influencer was the third contestant to be eliminated that year. Despite being kicked off so early, Kim was still proud of herself for trying something new, as reported by E!.

“Every dance was a huge accomplishment for me, and I did the best I could. And this was the best experience of my life,” she said.

In the podcast interview, Kris stated that certain conditions would need to be met in order for her to make an appearance on the hit television series. She told Cheryl she would need to practice several different dance styles beforehand in order to gain confidence.

“You know what I would love is if you and I could practice for about three years, get all the dances down and then we could just roll out there,” she stated.

The two moved on to discuss Rob’s experience on the show. Cheryl noted that he seemed to have a great time when he was a celebrity contestant, as she was his professional partner back in 2011.

In the past, Kris admitted that DWTS had such a positive impact on Rob’s life. She noticed that his true personality was able to come out as he competed. Kris also mentioned that it gave him an opportunity to venture out on his own for the first time.

“It’s a boost to his self-esteem, just being out there and doing something on his own. Not being told what to do all the time and sort of living in the shadow of his sisters,” she remarked.

The 33-year-old nearly won the mirror-ball trophy but fell short to J.R. Martinez and Karina Smirnoff in the finale. He did not go home empty-handed, however, as the judges named him the most improved dancer of the year.

In regards to Kris, it seems as if she is keeping the possibility of appearing on the series open for right now.