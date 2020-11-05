Josie Canseco Flaunts Cleavage & Abs Matching Sports Bra & Leggings

Josie Canseco flaunted her assets and fit figure in her latest Instagram post, which she shared with her 1.1 million followers on Thursday, November 5. The American model wore a skintight fitness set in the two-photo update.

The navy blue two-piece set included a sports bra and body-hugging leggings. The top boasted a scoop neckline that dipped low on her chest, showing a hint of her décolletage. The sportswear had a snug fit on her breasts that made her voluptuous cleavage look more prominent. The length of the garment allowed her to showcase her washboard abs and taut tummy.

The bottoms that Josie sported hugged her body in all the right places. The waistband hugged her slim waist, obscuring her navel from view. The skintight piece helped emphasize her hips down to her lean legs. The dark-colored ensemble complemented her lightly tanned skin.

Josie was snapped standing against a garage rollup door, dressed in her sexy sportswear. In the first pic, she posed front and center with her left foot touching the wall. She popped her right hip to the side and placed her left hand on her thigh while her other hand was holding a bottled drink. The model looked straight at the lens with her head tilted.

In the second snap, the hottie slightly changed her stance. This time, she was facing the ground as she tugged at her hair with her right hand. Her skin glowed from the indirect sunlight. Notably, she was barefoot in both of the shots.

Josie tied her golden locks into a high ponytail with a black hair tie, keeping all of the strands away from her face and body.

In the caption, the Victoria’s Secret angel shared that her activewear came from Alo Yoga. She also revealed that she has been working with the athleisure brand since she was a teenager.

The new share has earned plenty of praise from her online supporters, as most of them dived into the comments section to shower her with compliments. Avid fans hit the “like” button over 128,000 times and left more than 180 comments on the tantalizing post. Many complimented her fit physique, while others praised her beauty. Countless followers were short on words, opting to drop a trail of emoji instead.

“Please share your ab workout, please. You look so good!” a fan wrote.

“You look hot in anything you wear. No wonder Logan was captivated,” commented another follower, adding a heart-eyes emoji at the end of the comment.

“You’re very sexy!!!! I like it!!! Still hot even without shoes on,” a third Instagram user added.