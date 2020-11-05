Arctic Time Capsule From 2018 Discovered By Irish Surfer In County Donegal

A metal time capsule from 2018 has traveled 2,300 miles from the Arctic circle and washed up on the shores of County Donegal in Ireland.

According to The Guardian, the crew and passengers on the Russian nuclear-powered ship, the 50 Years of Victory, prepared a time capsule in 2018 that included letters, poems, photographs, badges, beer mats, a menu, and wine corks in an attempt to document life in the early 21st century for the recipients of the metal trove.

The cylinder was discovered in early November just off the northwest coast of Ireland, two years after it was prepared and placed into the polar waters.

A local surfer from the Irish village of Gweedore in County Donegal, Conor McClory, found the time capsule while observing the weather conditions at a regional beauty spot in the region, Bloody Foreland. McClory was initially concerned that the obscure metal tube was something more sinister when he saw it up close.

“When I saw it, first I thought it was a steel pipe of a ship, then I lifted it and saw there was engraving on it. I thought it was a bomb then. When I saw the date on it I thought it could be somebody’s ashes, so I didn’t open it,” he said.

With the help from someone who speaks and reads Russian, McClory soon realized what the cylinder was and opened it to discover the paraphernalia inside.

One of the notes was written in English.

“Everything around is covered by ice. We think that by the time this letter will be found there is no more ice in the Arctic, unfortunately.”

One of the passengers on the ship, Sveta, is a Russian Instagram blogger from St. Petersburg. She believed the capsule would not be discovered for at least three to five decades and was surprised that it only took a short amount of time to be found.

Scott Eisen / Getty Images

The 50 Years of Victory transports passengers around the North Pole on regular expeditions and is one of the world’s most powerful icebreakers, capable of splitting surfaces more than 9 feet thick.

The accelerated melting of glaciers in the Arctic reportedly helped the time capsule travel quicker than expected as temperatures in the region have increased by nearly 1 degree Celsius in the last decade.

