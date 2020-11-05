Val Chmerkovskiy & Dog Ziggy Have A Dance Party: ‘When Mom Goes To Work & Leaves The Boys Home’

Dancing with the Stars pro Val Chmerkovskiy had a fun dance party with his dog Ziggy in the kitchen of the home they share with Val’s wife, Jenna Johnson. He added an overlay to the Instagram video, which featured a statement about what they do when Jenna’s away at rehearsals for the show and they are left home alone.

Val was shirtless and barefoot in the clip. He wore black pants with white stripes down the sides, and his dark hair was styled in short curls. He grooved to Drake’s song “Laugh Now Cry Later” (feat. Lil Durk).

Val stepped from side to side as the pup balanced himself on his hind legs and tried to dance. Val then asked his pooch to sit. When it appeared that Ziggy would not, he said “Please sit,” and the dog complied. Val rewarded him with a treat.

The twosome danced in the new abode the couple recently purchased in the San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles, California.

The luxurious kitchen area featured lots of cabinet space. Their blond wood color dominated the room, and they had long, silver handles. The room had stainless steel appliances such as a double oven and a built-in refrigerator. Light-colored wood floors brightened the area further. A tray ceiling with recessed lighting was a focal point in the space.

In a second clip, the pup appeared tired from all the dancing and crashed on the sofa. The tan furniture looked like just the place for the pooch to get some sleep while Val sat nearby and filmed the video.

Jenna Johnson continues to appear on Dancing with the Stars alongside her celebrity partner and Catfish star Nev Schulman. The two have maintained steady growth through each week on the series and were the first couple to achieve a perfect score of three 10s from judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli.

Fans loved the clip and the adorable interaction between Val and his furry friend.

“Do u always walk around shirtless when home alone,” questioned one viewer.

Val responded in the affirmative.

“Omg! I’m loving these videos of you and Ziggy! They totally make me smile and these days I so need that right now! You always know how to make people happy and make them smile. You’re both so cute! Love you Val!” wrote one follower.

“Ur in amazing dancer!! love you,” penned a third Instagram user.

“This was very much appreciated thank you,” added a fourth fan.