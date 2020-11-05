WWE News: Brock Lesnar Shows Off Surprising New Look In Rare Public Photo

Brock Lesnar has been keeping quiet since he became a free agent earlier this year. However, the former WWE superstar has been spotted out and about recently, and he has a brand new look.

As documented by Wrestling Inc, a picture of Lesnar and a fan was uploaded to Reddit. The image — which can be viewed in the article — was captured in Medicine Hat, Alberta.

According to the article, the former Universal Champion goes for a hunting trip in Cypress Hills every year, and the picture was taken during his latest adventure.

In the photo, “The Beast Incarnate” rocked a blond goatee and matching hairstyle, which the report noted was reminiscent of a biker style.

He wore a dark blue denim jacket and a pair of lighter jeans, along with a dark blue t-shirt and a brown belt with a silver skull emblem in the center. He topped the ensemble off with pair of shades, which sat on his head as he was indoors at the time.

Lesnar stood with his right arm around the shoulder of a female fan, smiling for the picture. The image suggested that he’s not as impolite and unsociable as some people believe. However, he’s rarely spotted in public.

The fan wore a blue checkered shirt and pink glasses. She was clearly thrilled to be spotted with Lesnar, judging by the beaming smile on her face.

Lesnar appeared to be very content in the photograph, suggesting that he’s in no rush to return to the squared circle. The Wrestling Inc report also stated that his advocate, Paul Heyman, recently told ESPN not to expect to see “The Beast Incarnate” in the ring again any time soon.

“Right now, he’s very happy being a farmer and a magnificent father to his children. However, if there’s something that WWE can offer that intrigues, motivates, or inspires Lesnar, and if the money is right and the business is solid, I’m sure he would be willing to do it.”

Lesnar is expected to return to action eventually. As The Inquisitr previously documented, company officials have reportedly discussed possible opponents for him in 2021.

However, he has also been linked with moves to UFC and AEW, though Vince McMahon will probably match any offer that the competition sends Lesnar’s way.

Lesnar’s last in-ring appearance was at this year’s WrestleMania pay-per-view. He lost to Drew McIntyre in what was essentially a squash match to close out the show’s second night.