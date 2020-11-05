Madi Edwards & Gabby Epstein Rock Skimpy Bikinis While Sipping Cocktails By The Pool

Madi Edwards has been having the time of her life on a tropical vacation, and she’s sharing the photos to prove it. The Australian beauty took to her Instagram page on November 5 to share another bikini-clad snap that has earned plenty of attention from her 737,000 fans.

The sexy new shot showed Madi hanging out by the pool with her pal, Gabby Epstein. A geotag in the update indicated that they were in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where an abundance of sunshine lit up the frame. The two ladies sat on the edge of a hot tub, holding a drink in one hand and resting the opposite on the surface. In between the pair was a bottle of alcohol and in her caption, Madi noted that they were “cheering.”

Madi was all smiles for the photo op, squinting one eye as the sun appeared to be in her face. She opted for a bold yellow bikini that enhanced her allover glow. The top of the suit had a set of crisscrossing strings that were tight around her neck, leaving her slender arms in full view. It also featured a set of tiny, triangular cups and a plunging neckline that showed off her voluptuous assets. She teamed the look with string bottoms that tied in dainty bows on her hips. Madi also wore a semi-sheer sarong with the same yellow fabric and showed off muscular legs.

She wore her long, blond tresses down and wet, and they fell on her shoulders and over her back. Madi also added a chunky gold necklace and a brown bracelet as her only visible accessories.

Gabby looked equally as hot as her counterpart, opting for a white and blue bikini that left little to the imagination. The top featured a halterneck style that was tied around her neck, leaving her sun-kissed shoulders untouched. The suit also offered more than a generous tease of cleavage — something fans hardly seemed bothered by. Only a tease of the bottoms could be seen, and Gabby wore a towel around her waist. She accessorized with a set of layered necklaces and an oversized straw cap.

In the caption of the post, Madi tagged the Blue Desert in Cabo, and she appeared to be staying in one of their luxury villas. Fans have been loving the sultry new share, and it’s amassed over 21,000 likes and 150-plus comments.

“U look so beautiful babe,” one follower gushed, adding a single red heart emoji.

“You’re the most beautiful girl in the world” another exclaimed.

“I love bright yellow. Swimsuit Madi Edwards,” a third wrote.

“God bless Madi Edwards,” one more chimed in with a string of flames.