Kindly Myers Poses On The Kitchen Counter In Sexy Lingerie: ‘Dinner Is Served’

Playboy model Kindly Myers sent temperatures soaring on her Instagram page Thursday, sharing a red-hot photo of herself in provocative lingerie. Snapped in a retro-style kitchen, the blond bombshell posed up on a counter, sitting with her legs spread and her back seductively arched. Kindly accompanied the steamy post with a suggestive caption, leading one follower to comment, “Thanksgiving at Kindlys [sic].”

“Looks like all we’re having is dessert,” quipped another Instagrammer, adding a sunshine emoji that appeared to hint at the Kindly’s radiant look.

The stunner had her back to a tall, arched window that flooded the interior with plenty of natural light, making her glowing tan and racy attire pop out even more. Her supple skin was oiled down to perfection, glistening in the sunlight. Kindly’s golden tresses were also set aglow by the glaring rays, and cascaded down her arm and shoulder in voluminous curls.

The self-proclaimed “professional smokeshow” sizzled in a fiery-red, three-piece set that perfectly showcased her curvy, hourglass figure. The look included a balconette bra made out of sheer lace, which left her voluptuous assets well within eyesight for her audience to admire because of its see-through fabric and sexy design. An elegant scalloped underband added sophistication and femininity to the number, which was adorned with chic lace embroidery in the front.

A set of strings extended from the middle, tracing the contour of her breasts and creating a cage-style pattern that drew even more attention to her cleavage and abundant chest. The same effect was achieved by the dainty fringe trim adorning the revealing cups, which were traversed by a pair of thin strings connecting to the shoulder straps.

The skin-baring ensemble featured extremely cut-out bottoms, which consisted of a minuscule, pyramid-shaped front framed by two sets of straps going around her waist and hips. The high-rise panties flashed her tummy, sporting a v-shaped waistline that rose just below her belly button. On top, Kindly wore an ornate garter belt, complete with straps that ran down her legs and wrapped around her thighs.

The 35-year-old finished off the hot look with strappy, high-heeled sandals, which were a beige color that mirrored her locks. She added a bit of bling with a discrete gold necklace and appeared to be wearing her customary navel piercing.

Kindly held her hands on either side of her body, resting her fingers on the dark mosaic countertop. The rest of the kitchen was decorated white, giving prominence to her lingerie.

The photo was geotagged in Phoenix, Arizona. Kindly credited professional photographer iNterScope Photography for the shot, who has collaborated with the Nashville-based model in the past.

The upload immediately caught the eye of her ardent admirers, racking more than 6,400 likes and 210 comments in the first hour of being online.

One fan pretended to only notice the stylish furnishings.

“Beautiful cabinets!! Lol just kidding beautiful!! You are absolutely stunning,” read their comment, trailed by numerous roses and a pair of two-hears emoji.

Others wasted no time in gushing over her beauty and sex appeal.

“I love your attitude. The pics are pretty hot as well. Damn,” commented another person, who added a couple of fire emoji for emphasis.