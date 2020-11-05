Katelyn Runck Goes Unzipped In Revealing Crop Top & Daisy Dukes

Katelyn Runck stunned her 2.3 million Instagram followers with a revealing double update on Thursday morning. The brunette beauty left little to the imagination while wearing a matching ensemble that put all of her enviable curves on full display.

Katelyn looked smoking hot while posing on the beach for the shots. Her unzipped crop top put her massive cleavage in the spotlight of the snaps. The sleeveless garment also highlighted her muscled arms and shoulders.

She opted for a pair of matching Daisy Dukes that hugged her curvy hips and tiny waist tightly. The denim shorts were also left unzipped. She folded them down to show off even more of her gym-honed physique, which included her flat tummy and chiseled abs. Her lean thighs were also in plain view in the snaps. She accessorized the look with some dark polish on her fingernails.

In the first photo, Katelyn sat on her knees in the sand with her legs apart. She pulled her shoulders back as she rested both of her hands on her thighs and gave a smoldering stare into the camera.

The second shot featured Katelyn with her hip pushed out and her fingers running through her hair as she wore a slight smile on her lips and reached out to place her hand on a set of wooden steps. In the background, sunlight can be seen streaming over the sand.

She wore her long, dark hair parted in the center. The long locks were styled in voluminous curls that hung down her back and cascaded over both of her shoulders.

Katelyn’s followers immediately began to respond to the sexy snaps, clicking the like button more than 3,400 times within the first 24 minutes after they were shared to her feed. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 200 messages during that time.

“Every outfit look fabulous on you,” one follower stated.

“No one can wear shorts as well as you,” another wrote.

“Hello and good morning sunshine,” a third comment read.

“Always beautiful with amaxing [sic] poses,” a fourth user gushed.

The model never seems to be shy when it comes to flashing her fit figure in her photos. She’s often seen rocking racy outfits as she hits the beach, hangs by the pool, or readies for a workout.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Katelyn recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she posed in a skimpy one-piece bathing suit with a plunging neckline. The garment perfectly complemented her bronzed skin, and was a hit with her fans. It’s racked up more than 25,000 likes and over 840 comments to date.