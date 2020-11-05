Alexa Collins Leaves Little To The Imagination In Black Lace Cut-Out Lingerie

Alexa Collins showed off her incredible curves in a sultry new Instagram post on Thursday morning. The model shared a stunning mirror selfie in which she rocked a black lace one-piece left almost nothing to the imagination and put her assets on full display. The steamy shot was certainly enough to drive fans wild.

The lingerie featured thin straps on Alexa’s shoulders and see-through triangular cups. The plunging neckline squeezed her ample cleavage out at the center. The lace continued down the front of her stomach, leaving her flat tummy exposed mostly exposed. A single vertical strap wrapped around the smallest part of the model’s waist, drawing attention to her hourglass figure. On the bottom, the material covered only what was necessary as straps on the sides traveled up her hips at sharp angles to put her curvy legs on full display.

Alexa finished off the outfit with some silver rings and a pair of matching hoop earrings. She wore her luscious blond locks down in a loose blowout.

The snap showed Alexa standing in what looked to be a dressing room with a set of vanity mirrors and chairs in one corner and a leather couch on the opposite side. A small uncovered window and a set of patio doors allowed natural light into the room and cast a bright glow on the babe’s tan skin. She stood with one hip cocked to the side in a way that emphasized her figure as she held her phone up with one hand and tugged at her neckline with the other. The influencer tilted her head and stared at the camera with a sultry gaze.

In the caption, Alexa noted that she had been working on shooting more content.

The post received more than 13,000 likes and 28o comments in an hour, proving to be a huge success with her followers. Many people showered Alexa with compliments in the comments section.

“So beautiful with an amazing perfect body,” one fan wrote with a few heart-eye emoji.

“You are an absolute goddess,” another user added.

“That’s gorgeous on you,” a third follower penned.

“Ravishing beauty and sexy goddess,” a fourth fan penned.

Some users simply expressed their admiration using various emoji.

Alexa’s fans know that she can slay any look. In another share, she went for sporty vibes in a black sports bra and leggings that did nothing but favors for her curves. That post received more than 30,000 likes.