Madison Woolley Looks Smoking Hot In A White Bandeau Bikini

Madison Woolley shared another tantalizing photo with her 563,000 Instagram followers. The Aussie model took to the social media site to show off her bombshell curves in a tiny white two-piece swimsuit.

The geotag for the post indicated that Madison was in Palm Beach in New South Wales. In the first snapshot, she was seen standing lounging on a wooden seat. She sat on a cushion and placed her left hand on top of the pillow, while her other hand rested on the table in front of her. The babe seemed to be looking at something with a big smile on her face. Lush greenery filled the background, and the all-white motif of the area was a nice contrast to her bronze tan.

In the second pic, Madison was seen tugging at her bikini bottoms as she glanced at the camera. She tilted her head to the side as she gave off a serious expression.

Madison wore a skimpy bikini with a bandeau-style top. The neckline sat low on her chest, exposing a great deal of skin. Despite the light color, the garment was fully-lined that obscured her nipples from exposure. The piece had thin straps that went over her shoulders for support, and a tiny ribbon detail, which was a nice detail to the swimwear.

She sported matching bottoms that featured a pretty low-cut waistline, highlighting flat stomach and abs. The waistband clung high to her waist, accentuating her curvy hips.

Madison wore her blond hair down, parted in the center, and styled mostly straight with some waves along the ends. She let the strands hang over her shoulders and back.

Madison wrote a lengthy caption. She mentioned her recent excursion and shared about her current workout routine. The influencer informed her followers about Virgin Active Australia’s offers and that she is a brand ambassador.

The new update proved to be popular with her online admirers. In less than a day, the post has gained more than 12,600 likes and upward of 90 comments. Users of the popular photo-sharing app took to the comments section to praise her beautiful face and body, showering her with compliments and various emoji.

“You look very simple, sweet, and natural in the photos. Keep shining, baby girl!” one of her followers commented.

“You are like a spring garden. Fresh and blooming. You are more beautiful than many top models. Like, really,” added another fan.

“Wow! You are an angel in a bikini. I have always adored your skin and your body. You did a great job. Hard work really pays off,” a third social media user wrote.