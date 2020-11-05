Candice Swanepoel Flaunts Her Flexibility In A Thong Bodysuit And Sheer Tights

The Victoria's Secret Angel got bendy in a skimpy one-piece.

Candice Swanepoel revealed her impressive flexibility during a ballet-inspired shoot to celebrate her swimwear line, Tropic of C, expanding into dancewear. The brand shared a collage of four black-and-white photos to Instagram on November 4 that featured the Victoria’s Secret Angel in a number of bendy poses.

One particularly eye-catching shot showed the 32-year-old flashing her pert booty in a black thong bodysuit with a large cut-out in the middle of her back. Candice posed with her back to the camera and placed her right arm behind her as she touched her left inner elbow. She looked off into the distance with her blond locks in a sleek bun and paired the one-piece with sheer tights.

The top left shot showed the mom of two getting flexible as she leaned backwards over a wooden chair. She held on with her right hand and wore the same slinky ensemble.

In another, the South African bikini model lay on the floor with her legs up. Candice seemingly rested them on the chair with her arms behind her head as she gave the camera a sultry glare.

The collage also included a close up of her foot as she got into the pointe technique in her ballet slippers. She appeared to bend over with her hands close to the floor and her arms and legs fully covered, likely in another look from her line.

In the caption, Tropic of C used the ballet term “Ouvert” as a metaphor. The brand urged its followers to keep their “hearts open” during such a turbulent time.

Fans were stunned by Candice’s bendy display and made their thoughts known in the comments section.

“Gorgeous photos,” one person commented with a heart eye emoji.

“Hottest woman alive.. Mother of 2, and a pure Goddess,” another comment read.

“Love this post and message,” a third commented with a heart emoji.

The upload has received over 8,400 likes and 30 comments.

Candice previously promoted the expansion of her line last week when she shared a video to her own Instagram account of herself moving around on the floor in a strappy and plunging skintight jumpsuit.

Candice previously said she would have pursued a career as a dancer had she not become a model in a 2014 interview with Marie Claire, revealing that she studied ballet when she was younger.

“It has helped a lot with modeling because I think about all parts of my body, from my fingers to my toes,” she said.