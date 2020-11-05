‘Dallas’ Star Patrick Duffy Dating Actress Linda Purl After Driving 20 Hours To See If Their Love ‘Was Real’

The actor is dating the 'Happy Days' alum three years following the death of his wife of more than 40 decades.

Dallas star Patrick Duffy is dating a fellow ’70s and ’80s TV star three years after the death his wife.

The actor, 71, has revealed he is in a serious relationship with Happy Days alum Linda Purl, 65, after meeting up with her during the coronavirus quarantine.

Duffy, who was married to ballet dancer Carlyn Rosser for 43 years before her death in 2017, admitted he never thought he would find love again and had adjusted to living alone.

But a reconnection with Purl, an old friend from his early TV days, changed everything.

“I’m in an incredibly happy relationship,” Duffy told People.

“I never thought for a minute this would happen again. I never thought I’d feel this way again. My wife and I, in 48 years we were always together.”

The actor explained that he reconnected with Purl while on a group text chain with other friends during the pandemic. After a few weeks, the two stars were the only ones left on the thread as things took an expected turn.

“I loaded up my car and drove 20 hours and ended up on her doorstep just to see if it was real. We haven’t been apart since.”

Duffy also said that his late spouse, whom he married in 1974 and was with him through his heyday as a TV heartthrob, would have wanted him to find happiness.

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

Last year, a source close to Duffy told Closer Weekly that the heartbroken actor had “tentatively” started dating and that his sons, Padraic and Conor, were “encouraging him to find love again.” Duffy’s sons even tried setting him up on dates, but they didn’t pan out.

The source added that Duffy wanted to grow old “with someone who has the same interests” as he does.

Purl, who is best known for her role as Fonzie’s (Henry Winkler) divorcee girlfriend, Ashley Pfister, in the final two seasons of the long-running ABC sitcom Happy Days, as well as her recurring roles on Matlock and The Office, has been married four times, most notably to Desi Arnaz Jr., the son of I Love Lucy stars Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, in the early 1980s.

Unlike Duffy, whose marriage lasted four decades until his wife’s death, Purl’s four marriages all ended in divorce.

She previously told People her marriage to Arnaz ended after just one year because they couldn’t figure out a way to live together.

“We were still sort of giddy with being in love with each other, and we just found that we couldn’t work out the more practical side of living,” she said. “If there was a mistake made, that was it—that we didn’t find that out before-hand.”