Yanita Yancheva Thrills Fans While Flaunting Sculpted Derrière In Black Thong

Bulgarian beauty Yanita Yancheva puts a lot of work into keeping her body fit, and she has sculpted a physique she can be proud of. On Thursday, the model delighted her fans when she shared a snap that featured her flashing her shapely booty in a skimpy black thong bikini.

Yanita’s thong had a mid-rise waist, and she paired it with a matching bikini top that had straps that crisscrossed across her back. It also featured a separate strap that wrapped around her upper abdomen, highlighting her trim midsection.

The popular influencer wore her hair parted in the middle and down in waves. She wore it over one shoulder to give her fans a nice look at her backside.

Yanita wore a black scrunchy around one wrist and sported a pale pink polish on her fingernails.

The model stood on what appeared to be a driveway in a yard in front of a house. A large palm tree was on the lawn in front of her and part of a porch could be seen off to one side of the snap.

Yanita took the opportunity to flaunt her derrière in the skimpy set as she stood with her backside to the camera. Taken at a slight angle, the picture captured all of her sensual curves. Yanita’s plump booty was the focal point of the snap as she posed with one leg slightly forward. But she also showcased her muscular upper back and shapely shoulders. With her back slightly arched, she turned to look over her shoulder and smile at the camera, putting her slender waistline on display.

In the caption, Yanita announced a sale on products from the Body Engineers brand.

The post was a hit among her 1.7 million followers, of whom more than 31,000 hit the heart button within an hour of her sharing it.

“Wow l do not get tired of saying what you are very beautiful,” gushed one admirer with three pink heart emoji.

“Your shape is amazing cute set,” a second Instagram user chimed in.

“Physique on point,” wrote a third follower, adding a red rose emoji.

“You look beautiful,” a fourth admirer added with several heart-eye smiley face emoji.

Last month, Yanita showed off her impressive assets while posing on a tennis court while sporting a black thong and a matching workout bra. She shared two photos — one that captured her from behind while she flaunted her butt and another one that caught her from the front while she posed with a broken tennis racket and a ball.