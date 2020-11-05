Sabrina Parr & Lamar Odom Split, She Says He Is Seeking The Help ‘He So Desperately Needs’

Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr have called off their engagement almost one year after the basketball star proposed to his beau. Parr took to Instagram Stories on Wednesday November 4 to reveal that the couple have gone their separate ways as Odom needs to work through “some things” alone.

“Y’all know I’m honest and transparent so I have to be the first to let you guys know that I am no longer engaged to Lamar,” Parr wrote on a black background. “This has been a difficult decision for me to make but it is the best for myself and my children.”

“Lamar has some things that he alone has to work through, I love him dearly but am no longer able to be by his side while he seeks the help he so desperately needs,” she added.

The personal trainer finished off the message by wishing her former fiancé “all the best,” and asking viewers to pray for “everyone involved.”

Presley Ann / Getty Images

As People underlined, Odom has gone through very public battles with drug addiction in the past, but Parr did not elaborate on what issues his current struggles relate to. The separation may come as a surprise to fans as just last month, Odom shared a sweet snap of the duo on his social media as he plugged his then-fiancé’s fitness e-book.

In November 2019, Odom announced that he had proposed to Parr after just three months of dating and described her as “the one” in a since-deleted Instagram post, according to The Daily Mail. The next day, Parr shared a look at the stunning tear-drop style engagement ring he had given her.

The proposal came approximately ten years after Odom proposed to his ex-wife Khloe Kardashian — just one month after first meeting her — with a 12.5 carat diamond ring worth almost $1 million. The couple’s whirlwind wedding and marriage were covered heavily on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, as well as on their dedicated spin-off show Khloe & Lamar, which ran for two seasons.

However, after two years of marriage, Odom began to cheat on Kardashian and was battling a drug addiction behind closed doors, according to Buzzfeed News. While Kardashian managed to keep both issues away from her family and the reality TV cameras that followed them, when Odom went missing for 72 hours in August, the news was leaked to the press. Kardashian subsequently divorced the basketball player and began speaking about their marital problems on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.