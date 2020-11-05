‘DWTS’ Pro Sasha Farber Feels Like A Rock Star In New IG Pic

Dancing with the Stars pro Sasha Farber said he felt like a rock star in a dramatic new Instagram photo. In the image, he stood at the top of the stairs on the set of the ABC dance competition series. The snap was taken prior to his dance with celebrity partner Justina Machado, where the duo performed a spicy Samba inspired by legendary actress Rita Moreno.

In the caption of the photo, he expressed his feelings regarding the moment in time. He also thanked a Dancing with the Stars production crew member named Erika Archibek for taking an unforgettable image.

Sasha rocked a costume similar to the one he wore previously with the actress, as seen here, which consisted of tangerine-colored pants, a shirt, and shoes. He stood atop the stairs that were used in the show’s prior seasons, housed in a backstage area. This season the couples do not descend that part of the set due to coronavirus restrictions. They remain separated from one another in areas set above the stage where the studio audience used to sit.

Sasha looked every inch a rock ‘n’ roll star in the black-and-white image. He appeared to stand at almost the very top step of the stairwell. His body was silhouetted in darkness against the lighter backstage area. He had his right hand above his head in a sign famously associated with rock music. On his right were a series of lights. His left featured scaffolding.

A single spotlight illuminated the pro’s body.

Sasha and Justina are favored to make it to the finals of the reality competition show. They are scheduled to perform two dances during the series’ upcoming “Icons Night.” One will be a Rumba to “Crazy for You” by Madonna. The second will be a dance-off where they will groove alongside Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev, who will glide to a Cha Cha to “Telephone” by Lady Gaga featuring Beyoncé.

If Sasha wins this season, it would be the first time he would be presented a mirrorball in his eight seasons as a professional. His wife and fellow Dancing with the Stars pro, Emma Slater, won a trophy during Season 24 alongside Rashad Jennings.

Sasha’s fans loved the pic.

“You are a rockstar,” wrote one follower.

“Yessss Sasha, you’re a legend,” claimed a second fan.

“This is an awesome photograph of you,” penned a third Instagram user.

“Freddie Mercury vibes,” remarked a fourth fan who cited the late Queen frontman as inspiration for the snap.