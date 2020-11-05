Sarah Harris Poses Seductively In Apricot-Colored Lingerie

Sarah Harris dressed in a skimpy lingerie piece for her latest stunning Instagram upload as she showed off her modeling skills for the camera.

Sarah posed seductively for the camera while rocking the apricot-colored teddy. The garment featured a deep neckline that put her abundant cleavage on full display, as well as thin straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders.

The bodysuit fit snugly around her slim waist and was cut high over her curvaceous hips. The revealing outfit pulled the focus to Sarah’s voluptuous booty and muscular thighs. Although she didn’t appear to be leaving the house, she did accessorize the look with a hair wrap to match her lingerie.

Sarah sat on the floor for the photo. She had her knees bent and her back arched as she leaned backward to take a rest on top of a fluffy printed footstool. The blond bombshell stretched both arms above her and tilted her head upward as she closed her eyes.

In the background of the snap, sunlight streamed in from a nearby window. Some green plants could be seen sitting on the floor near her, and two brown braided rugs were also spotted laid out over the floor. In the caption, Sarah joked that she wanted to nap in that spot until the weekend arrived.

She wore her long, blond hair parted in the middle. The locks were pulled back away from her head. However, she did leave a few strands loose to frame her face.

Sarah’s over 2.1 million followers didn’t hesitate to share their love for the spicy upload by clicking the like button more than 8,400 times within the first three hours after it was published to her account. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 170 remarks about the pic during that time.

“Love you. You are the best,” one follower wrote.

“Your beauty never stops glowing no matter what time of the day or month you still look beautiful,” gushed another.

“Wow honey, you look so lovely, sweet and sexy, you are so amazing in body and so beautiful in soul. I wish you a relaxed day,” a third user stated.

“Beautiful picture, you look gorgeous,” a fourth person commented.

The model is no stranger to showing off her hourglass figure in her online snaps. She’s become known for sporting tiny ensembles that highlight her pert posterior and long, lean legs.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sarah recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she sported some red satin lingerie while enjoying a plate of pasta. To date, that post has raked in more than 17,000 likes and over 340 comments.