United States Sees Record Number Of Daily Coronavirus Cases At 100,000

The U.S. has seen a sharp rise in hospitalizations the past few days.

The United States registered over 100,000 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, marking a new daily record of infections across the country.

According to BBC News, there were also more than 1,100 deaths linked to Covid-19 just one day after the 2020 presidential elections. Daily death rates in the U.S. have been experiencing some growth as well, although they have remained at lower levels in comparison to the beginning of the pandemic.

The numbers were reported by the Covid Tracking Project. There was also a sharp increase in hospital admissions, which meant that the steeper figures were not just due to a rise in testing. Over 50,000 people are currently hospitalized with coronavirus all throughout the country, a number that is up around 64% from a month ago.

According to a Reuters report, the surge in hospitalizations threatens to push the country’s health care system to the verge of capacity. On Wednesday, North Dakota claimed it had only six intensive care unit beds available for the entire state. Other states that reported the highest tally of new Covid-19 hospitalizations included Colorado, Maine, Indiana, Idaho, Rhode Island, Minnesota, Washington, Michigan and Wisconsin. The Midwest has been hit the hardest lately, registering highest numbers of new coronavirus cases per capita.

The U.S. totals nearly 9.5 million Covid-19 infections and over 233,000 deaths related to the novel coronavirus – making it the country with both the highest number of cases as well as the highest death toll in the world. However, the record figures and general coronavirus-related news are currently being overshadowed by the highly-anticipated presidential election results, which have been taking center stage since Tuesday.

John Moore / Getty Images

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s lead epidemiologist and one of the main figures in the White House coronavirus task force, recently said in an interview with The Washington Post that America “could not possibly be positioned more poorly” for the coming fall and winter months, with people mainly gathering indoors. The infectious diseases expert said the United States were “in for a whole lot of hurt.”

President Donald Trump responded to Fauci’s comments by suggesting he might fire the scientist if he wins the elections, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. When a “Fire Fauci” chant broke out at a rally in Florida the night before the elections, Trump said:

“Don’t tell anybody, but let me wait until a little bit after the election. I appreciate the advice. I appreciate it.”

“Nah, he’s been wrong on a lot. He’s a nice man though. He’s been wrong on a lot,” Trump added.