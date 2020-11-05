Melissa Riso Rocks String Bikini & Sneakers While Posing In Nature: ‘Watching Sunsets’

Melissa Riso has been wowing fans with several bikini-clad snaps in recent days, and the latest addition to her Instagram feed is no exception. The model and social media influencer showed off her fit figure in a November 4 update that likely set pulses racing.

The photo was snapped outside on a gorgeous day on the West Coast. A geotag in the update indicated that Riso was in Idyllwild, California, where the sun was shining brightly, and there were only a few clouds in the sky. The setting was picturesque and it included several tall trees and a mountain range in the distance. Melissa struck a sexy pose, running both hands through her brunette locks as she gazed directly in front of her. She faced her chest toward the camera, popping her hip to the side, and kicking her left leg out.

The model wore a blue floral-print bikini that has been featured in a few of her other recent snaps. The top of the suit had thin straps that stretched over her toned shoulders and arms while its scooping neckline showed off her bronze cleavage. Its cups were spaced far apart, and her collar was bare. The middle of the cups had a set of long strings that were tied in a bow, and the fabric trailed to her flat tummy.

The bottom of the bikini was just as racy, and it matched the style of Melissa’s top. It had thin strings that tied around her hips, highlighting her tiny midsection and hourglass curves. The high-rise design of the swimwear showed off her muscular legs in their entirety. The front of the suit was worn a few inches below Melissa’s navel, showing off her sculpted abs.

Melissa completed her look with a pair of black sneakers with white laces. She wore her long locks down, and they tumbled messily over her back. In her caption, Melissa shared that she was “watching sunsets” and added a single sun emoji. As of this writing, the photo has only been live on Melissa’s page for a few hours, but it’s earned thousands of likes and over 100 comments.

“Good morning, and wow, wow wow simply stunningly beautiful,” one follower gushed, adding a series of heart-eye emoji to the end of their comment.

“You shine so beautiful and your body is second to none,” another social media user exclaimed.

“Perfect physique baby. You look so cute princess,” a third raved with a few red hearts.

“Wooow but girl!!! You’re just beautiful, I can’t take it,” one more wrote.