NBA Rumors: Heat Could Get Jrue Holiday For Package Featuring Herro & Iguodala, ‘ClutchPoints’ Suggests

According to a recent report from ClutchPoints, the Miami Heat could upgrade their lineup for the 2020-21 season by making a deal for New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday.

As explained by the publication, the Heat had an impressive run in this year’s playoffs, going all the way to the Finals as a No. 5 seed and standing out for their ball movement and outside shooting. The team, however, failed to upset the eventual champion Los Angeles Lakers, losing their championship series in six games. With reports hinting on Wednesday that the Pelicans have put Holiday on the trading block and are in talks with multiple contenders, ClutchPoints wrote that Miami should consider making a “hard push” for the veteran.

Talking about possible trade pieces to be included in a deal for Holiday, the outlet first recommended Herro, who had an impressive rookie year and further increased his production when the NBA restarted the 2019-20 season in the Orlando “bubble.” While he was described as a potentially “untouchable” player in most scenarios, it might not be surprising if the Heat would decide to include the 20-year-old in a transaction that would allow them to acquire a “proven veteran” like Holiday.

Jonathan Bachman / Getty Images

Given that Herro will only be earning $3.8 million in the 2020-21 campaign due to his rookie-scale contract, ClutchPoints suggested adding a few players in order to match Holiday’s $26.2 million salary. These include former NBA Finals MVP Andre Iguodala, who is set to earn $15 million in 2020-21, as well as a few other “moving parts” such as Kendrick Nunn, KZ Okpala, and/or Chris Silva. The site also speculated that New Orleans might demand some draft assets if the hypothetical move pushes forward.

As pointed out, Holiday could help the Heat as a “legit” force on offense and defense who could form a formidable trio of two-way stars alongside Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. The Pelicans, on the other hand, could potentially see their long-term prospects as a young team improve even further if Herro gets to team up with fellow young stars Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram.

The Heat are just one of several contending teams that could be in play for Holiday’s services if the Pelicans decide to move him. The Brooklyn Nets are another likely Eastern Conference landing spot, as Sports Illustrated‘s Michael Shapiro wrote on Wednesday that the club has been the “most discussed home” for the 30-year-old, adding that they could acquire him for a package featuring wingman Caris LeVert and “a couple [of] other pieces.”