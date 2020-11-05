Isabella Buscemi Flaunts Famous Backside In Skimpy Thong Panties While Posing In Her Bathroom

Isabella Buscemi gave a humpday treat to her audience as she showed off her peachy posterior in another racy outfit. The model’s Wednesday upload has been earning her plenty of praise from her 2.3 million Instagram followers.

The photo captured Isabella hanging out in her bathroom, which has become a frequent spot for photo ops. The space was decorated with marble tile on the floor and walls, giving it a luxurious feel. There was also a metal rack with a few folded towels at the model’s back. Isabella posed slightly off-center, placing her hands on the wall and turning her figure in profile. She popped her booty toward the lens to give fans a great view of her peachy posterior as she looked over her shoulder with a sultry stare.

Isabella wore a coordinating black set that did nothing but favors for the curvaceous physique. On her upper-half, she rocked a black bra with semi-sheer fabric and a sexy lace pattern. It had a set of silky straps with gold fasteners that stretched over her shoulders and back, allowing her to show off her bronze arms. A tag was sticking out of the back of the bra, drawing further attention to Isabella’s fit figure.

The bottom of her outfit was equally as revealing, and it matched the same style and color of her bra. The piece was made from a scanty fabric and had thin straps that were snug on her hips, highlighting her tiny midsection. Its high-rise design showcased Isabella’s shapely thighs while its cheeky cut showed off her pert derriere. Isabella added a pop of color to her look with bubblegum pink nail polish.

The model styled her long, blond tresses with a middle part and her hair spilled over her shoulders and back. She kept her accessories simple, sporting a diamond ring that provided the look with a little sparkle.

Isabella shared a sexy caption, luring her audience in even further. It has not taken long for fans to go wild over the post, and within a matter of hours, it’s amassed over 61,000 likes and 690-plus comments. Most Instagrammers applauded Isabella’s bombshell curves while a few more opted to use emoji instead.

“Keep doing what your doing baby, looking fly,” one follower commented, adding a few flames.

“Im screaming you’re so hot. Perfect body wow,” a second Instagrammer gushed.

“Wow, you are gorgeous and so Hot love your nice perfect,” another added with a string of various emoji.

“Wow beautiful creature from heaven!!!!” a fourth exclaimed.