Donald Trump Could Run For President Again In 2024 If He Loses 2020 Election, Bryan Lanza Confirms

Donald Trump’s former adviser has suggested the president could run again in the 2024 election if he loses this year. According to the Independent, the former communications director for Trump’s transition team in 2016, Bryan Lanza, believes he would be able to “run again four years from now.”

The U.S. Constitution does not allow presidents to serve more than two terms, but the terms do not have to be consecutive, which would allow Trump to be a candidate for the 2024 presidential election. However, the 74-year-old’s campaign would have to be approved by the Republican Party.

Former presidential adviser Lanza highlighted how Biden could be successful in the 2020 election. But, looking ahead, he feels Trump would be able to command a strong position in the primaries to potentially put him ahead of other Republican candidates in four years.

“Biden will have the opportunity to guide this country out of COVID, and we’ll see what his successes and failures are. And there’s nobody in the Republican Party that can challenge Trump in the primaries,” he explained.

Lanza also felt the president’s age wouldn’t be an issue if he were to run again in 2024. Trump would be 78 years old by the time the next election takes place. However, his former adviser explained, “he will be younger than Joe Biden than his current bid for the presidency, so age isn’t the issue.” The Democrat is 77 and would be 81 by the time of the 2024 election.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

The votes for the 2020 election are still being counted with four states yet to confirm their results. According to the Associated Press, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Georgia still need to be counted, but the Democrats require six more electoral college votes to reach the 270 required to gain the presidency, and Trump needs 56 to remain in the White House.

Throughout the election, Trump’s team have threatened to take legal action against a number of states over the process of counting votes. Lanza made comparisons between the actions that took place in the 2016 election.

“I don’t think it’s different from what the Democrats did when they told Americans that Russians were involved in Donald Trump’s election four years ago,” he said.

Both the Democrats and Republicans have called early victories throughout the 2020 election, despite the official outcome not being confirmed. The Inquisitr reported on the latest development as Trump prematurely claimed to have won Michigan despite the state being called for Biden late on Wednesday, November 4.