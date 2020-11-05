Kelly Clarkson Flaunts Hourglass Figure While Dancing In Sheer Tights

Kelly flashed her slim waist in a slinky dress.

Kelly Clarkson showed off her enviable curves on The Kelly Clarkson Show this week. In a video shared to the NBC series’ Instagram on November 4, Kelly did a mini-dance as she jokingly recreated Michelle Obama’s stand during an interview with singer Ledisi.

Kelly stunned in a slinky brown and pink tartan print blazer dress that revealed her slim waist. The long sleeved, double-breasted look highlighted her middle and buttoned all the way down, with balloon sleeves over her biceps.

She paired it with sheer black tights and shiny black and white heeled boots with her long, blond hair down.

She did a quick dance as she shared the former First Lady’s reaction to Ledisi’s past White House performance. The Voice coach recalled how “everyone was so stiff” until she took to the stage.

“Michelle Obama literally, she doesn’t stand she rises,” Kelly continued.

“It’s like a…,” she said, as she gradually got to her feet while shimmying and moving her arms at the same time.

The star stood up fully and bopped as the “Pieces of Me” singer, who stunned in an electric blue ensemble and large silver earrings, laughed.

“Literally, the entire room changed… everyone had such a great time. You brought the best vibes to that whole night,” Kelly added.

Ledisi attempted to return the compliment, but the humble star played down her influence.

“You do the same thing with your voice,” she told her.

“I do not! I don’t make people rise. I make them clap, it’s fine,” Kelly responded.

The two chatted from a safe social distance in the studio alongside Broadway star and Pushing Daisies actress Kristin Chenoweth. The latter kept things a little more casual in an oversized bright orange t-shirt, light blue jeans and boot heels.

Plenty of fans sounded off on the mom of two’s waist highlighting look and her infections spirit in the comments.

“Kelly you have the best stylist!!” one person commented with a red heart.

“Kelly, you have the most uplifting talk show on TV. I look forward to seeing [you] everyday. Thank you, thank you, thank you,” another wrote.

The “Breakaway” hitmaker has been showing off some fashion-forward looks on her show recently and went all out last week when she revealed her Halloween costume.

Kelly wore a sequin gown and bombshell blond wig as she dressed up as Meryl Streep’s character in the 1992 movie Death Becomes Her, Madeline Ashton. She wore long glittering earrings and draped a white feather boa around her arms.