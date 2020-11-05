Krissy Cela Flaunts Sculpted Figure In Curve-Hugging Athletic Apparel For Latest Instagram Workout

Fitness model Krissy Cela took to popular social media site Instagram on Wednesday, November 4, to show off her gym-honed physique in curve-hugging athletic apparel while demonstrating a simple warm-up routine for her 2.3 million followers.

The model stunned in a black sports bra and periwinkle leggings. The top featured thin straps across the shoulders and a low-cut neckline while the tight material contoured to her busty chest. It ended at the start of her rib cage, giving viewers an eyeful of her chiseled abdomen. The leggings included a thick waistband that rose to Krissy’s belly button and emphasized the curves of her narrow waist and hips. They extended to her ankles, contouring to her muscular legs all the way down.

Krissy completed the outfit with a pair of white sneakers. She styled her raven tresses in a low bun at the back of her head and let a couple of strands fall loose in the front to frame her face.

The workout took place in a bright, indoor space that looked out over Krissy’s backyard. The set-up of the room was simple, consisting of just plain white walls and wood flooring. Krissy completed a warm-up across five separate video clips and relied entirely on her own body weight to carry out the exercises.

Krissy began with a set of 360-degree rotations. She stood with her legs together and moved her arms in large circles forward and backward. She followed up with the deep-lunge twist, working her leg muscles as she stretched her upper body. While supporting her weight with one hand on the floor, she raised the other toward the ceiling, alternating sides. The third slide featured a set of abduction circles. With a hand pressed against the wall, Krissy balanced on one leg and moved the other in circles while keeping her leg bent.

The fourth exercise was the squat rotation. Krissy lowered herself into a squat position and then brought one knee in toward the middle to work the quad muscles. The final move in the routine was the squat and reach, which took place from a standing position.

In the caption of the post, Krissy told her fans that she wanted to help them warm up properly. She wrote that they can perform the full mobility routine before every workout and added that she knew they’d love it. Krissy also listed the exercises demonstrated in the clips and instructed trainees to complete 20 reps for each. The post earned more than 40,000 likes and a couple of hundred comments within the first day of going live.