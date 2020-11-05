Nick Jonas Pulls Wife Priyanka Chopra In A Close Embrace As They Celebrate Karva Chauth

Nick Jonas pulled his wife Priyanka Chopra in a close embrace as they celebrated Karva Chauth. This is a Hindu celebration of marriage, “during which the wife fasts for the day as prayer for a healthy and long life for her husband,” reported Hindustantimes. The couple, who will celebrate their second wedding anniversary on December 2, looked into each other’s eyes with love and affection in the snap.

The Jonas Brothers member, who recently released the song “I Need You Christmas” alongside siblings Kevin and Joe, wrote that he was happy to have his wife home in the caption of the share.

The first image, taken outdoors, showed the couple in a display of affection toward one another. Nick wore a blue-and-white patterned sweater paired with brown pants. His hair was cut short, and he had a moustache and a sparse beard. He looked directly into Priyanka’s eyes as he held her close.

The former Quantico actress turned her head to the right as she smiled. Her dark hair was cut to shoulder length. She wore a stunning orange outfit, her right shoulder exposed. The top featured a ruffled accent and one long sleeve that ended in a satin band on her left wrist. The sleeve was a dolman style, open and flowing. On her neck, Priyanka had a long, gold chain with a single drop pendant.

On her left hand was her stunning Tiffany engagement ring and wedding band from her husband, as well as a single diamond band on her index finger. Her right arm sported a multitude of gold bracelets, and she wore a large, oval gold ring on her finger.

The second snap featured the actress and producer by herself. She stood in front of a white statue and pink flowers as she held a tray in her hands. This was reportedly a sargi, a tray of food sent to the woman who will usually fast a day before the Karva Chauth. It is filled with nutritious foods that will sustain her until the sun goes down and she can then partake in a meal, reported India Today.

Fans of the couple penned their sentiments of love in the comments section of the post.

“U guys areeee theee cuteeessttt,” wrote one follower.

“You guys are goals,” added a second user.

“Blessings to you both,” commented a third Instagrammer.

“This is so lovely. What a great way to inform your fans about a tradition they might not have known about,” penned a fourth fan.