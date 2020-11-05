Jade Grobler Flaunts Killer Figure & Perky Booty In New Flirty Update: ‘Afternoon Phone Shoots’

Jade Grobler took to her Instagram page to share three new snapshots of herself wearing a skimpy bikini set at the beach. The Bang Energy model tantalized her 1 million followers with the sultry update, which showed off her bodacious curves.

In the new update, the bombshell wore a white two-piece swimsuit that flaunted her flawless body. The top boasted itty bitty triangle cups that were worn differently. The base of the cups formed a tiny circle along her decolletage, and the strings were crisscrossed over her midriff, then tied around her back. The thick halter-style strap was worn over her chest.

The matching pair of bottoms that she sported was just as revealing. The low-cut waistline exposed a lot of skin, particularly around her toned midsection. Fans expressed their admiration in the comments over her taut tummy and flat abs. Thin straps made up the waistband, and it clung to her waist, highlighting her slender waist. The garment also featured a high cut that helped make her legs seem longer.

In the first snap, Jade was seen posing in the middle of the frame, striking a casual pose that put her enviable curves on display. Her legs were slightly parted as she adjusted her bikini top. The hottie looked straight into the camera and smiled with her pearly whites shown.

In the second image, Jade posed with her toned backside to the camera, making her perky posterior the main focus of the shot. She grabbed some strands of hair with her right hand while gazing into the camera lens with a sultry gaze. The bright sunshine made her skin glow.

A swipe to the right featured Jade standing with one knee bent. She placed both her hands on her as she looked down. The blue sky and the ocean were seen in the background.

The influencer sported her signature look with her long. Her blond hair was left untied and styled in sleek, straight strands. She accessorized with a necklace that had a black string and a silver-colored pendant, and several rings.

Jade wrote a short caption about her photoshoot sessions and the “bruise” on the body. Like many of her uploads, she tagged the online magazine, Untamed Roamer, in the picture.

Since going live on her account, the pics accrued more than 16,300 likes. Additionally, more than 230 social media fans flocked to the comments section to shower her with various messages and rave about her fit physique. Furthermore, countless admirers opted to express their feelings with a mix of emoji instead of words.

“Wow! You look so hot in that micro. I wish I was there,” a fan wrote.

“I love your smile. You are so beautiful,” added another follower.