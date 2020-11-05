Laci Kay Somers Flaunts Her Pert Posterior & A Hint Of Underboob In Steamy Instagram Snaps

Buxom blond Laci Kay Somers tantalized her 11 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a steamy series of snaps taken outdoors in which she rocked a revealing ensemble. In the shots, Laci posed on a wooden walkway area in front of a structure with wood siding and a worn window with large glass panes. A barber shop sign was visible in the background, as well as the classic red-and-white striped bar outside the door.

The focal point of the images, however, remained Laci’s curvaceous figure, which she flaunted in a barely-there ensemble. She showcased her voluptuous lower body in a skimpy pair of black thong bottoms that featured clear straps stretching high over her hips. The style accentuated her gravity-defying derriere and also elongated her legs.

She paired the bottoms with a vibrant orange cropped t-shirt that clung to her ample assets and left several inches of her torso on display. She finished the look with some knee-high boots with chunky heels and a slouchy fit, and her long blond locks tumbled down her back in voluminous curls. She glanced seductively over her shoulder in the first image, placing one foot up on the window ledge in a sultry stance.

She swapped her position slightly for the second image, placing both feet on the ground as she continued to gaze over her shoulder, and for the third, she spun around to showcase the front of the look. The shirt stretched over her curves, and she had it pulled up slightly so that a generous amount of underboob was exposed. Her flat stomach was also on display, and she accessorized with a glittering belly button ring. She tugged at the strap of her bottoms with one hand as she rested the other elbow on the structure, her lips parted as she gazed off into the distance.

She finished off with another view of the front of the ensemble, pulling her shirt back so her breasts were covered, and her fans couldn’t get enough. The post racked up over 80,500 likes within three hours, as well as 1,614 comments from her eager audience.

“Wow I like all of them,” one fan wrote, followed by a string of heart eyes emoji.

“No words,” another follower added, including two flame emoji in the comment, struck nearly speechless by Laci’s beauty.

“All of them are absolutely stunning,” a third fan remarked.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Laci tantalized her audience with a short clip in which she rocked a scandalously skimpy black bikini, a luxurious winter coat, and a vibrant green wig. She finished the costume with half her face painted to resemble the Joker, and showcased her sexy Halloween look for her fans.