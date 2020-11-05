Charly Jordan Flaunts Killer Physique In Itty-Bitty Thong Bikini While Boating With A Friend

Instagram model Charly Jordan drew the attention of her 3.7 million followers on Wednesday, November 4, with a new post that featured her in an itty-bitty thong bikini while boating with a friend.

The two-piece white swimsuit was covered in small, pink floral designs. The top was secured to Charly’s upper body with string ties around the neck and rib cage. The triangular pieces of fabric covering the chest were pulled open in the middle, showing off even more skin. The thong bottoms also featured string ties around the waist while the strip of material between the model’s legs dipped low on her pelvis. The length of Charly’s toned abdomen and lean legs both drew the eye. Her followers also got an eyeful of her peachy booty in one of the snaps that captured her from the side. A small written tattoo was left exposed along her rib cage.

Charly accessorized with a thick, silver ring and a necklace with a cross pendant. She also added a pair of dangling earrings. Her long, blond tresses were styled in a low bun at the base of her neck.

The model tagged her friend Sarah-Jade Bleau in the caption of the post. Sarah-Jade looked equally stunning in a purple string bikini that showed off her sculpted physique.

The photos were taken in a tropical location where the two friends posed on a boat. The clear, blue ocean waters stretched out behind them in the background while a piece of land covered in palm trees also made an appearance. Charly included five snaps from the day in her post.

In the first slide, Charly and Sarah-Jade cuddled up on a beige bench. Charly stuck her tongue out for the camera while her friend smiled. In the second, the models struck a more relaxed pose as they leaned back against the seat and stretched their legs out. The shot drew the eye to Charly’s chiseled abs. In another photo, she sat in the driver’s seat of the vessel with her hands poised on the steering wheel and her body turned to the side. She shot a sultry gaze toward the camera over one shoulder while pushing her booty out behind her.

The photos earned a whopping 400,000 likes and nearly 1,000 comments within the first 16 hours of going live. Instagram users gushed over the two women in their comments, calling them both “beautiful” and “cuties.”

“You both look pretty hot!!” one follower commented.